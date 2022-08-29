Director Taylor Swift wins VMA for her work with pop star Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, 1/2 of the VMA moment you remember all too well, is back at the 2022 awards show. This time, she’s here as a singer and director.

Her magnum opus, the self-directed short film (not mere music video) for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version),” is nominated five times. Swift is up for Video of the Year, Best Direction, Best Longform Video (a brand new category), Best Editing, and Best Cinematography.

Swift opted to dress to match her collection of Moon Men, which includes 11 prior to tonight’s ceremony. The singer, looking like a drunkenly decorated Christmas tree, is wrapped in silver, completing the look with that red lip classic thing that you like and jewels surrounding her eyes.

This isn’t the first time Swift has been nominated as a director. In fact, she won for “The Man” in 2020 — the singer’s first solo-directing venture. But who cares, this is “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” we’re talking about.

The short film, which premiered last November, stars Stranger Things‘ Sadie Sink and Teen Wolf‘s Dylan O’Brien dancing around the kitchen in the refrigerator light, driving around upstate, and deteriorating as the latter wears organic shoes and find peace of mind in some indie record that’s much cooler than hers.

It seems that Swift and O’Brien’s friendship is significantly more chill as the video’s star was caught vibing to Lizzo’s performance with the singer, partaking in the long tradition of Tay’s awkward but very enthusiastic awards show dancing continues.

Update Aug. 28 7:33pm CST

Swift took home the innagural Best Long Form Video Award, thanking the cast and crew of the short film.

“We put our entire hearts put into this hoping to make something worth of the love you, the fans, have shown this song,” said Swift. “Thank you for this beautiful indication that we did something right. Love you guys.”