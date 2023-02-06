Lizzo dazzles with stunning performance at Grammys

We were waiting for this one and it did not disappoint! As Trevor Noah put it: it’s “bad b*tch o’clock.” Lizzo just put on a spectacular show at the 2023 Grammy Awards, opening her performance with an a capella section of “About Damn Time” before going into a gospel choir-backed rendition of “Special.” The choir even launched into a mash-up of sorts, combining the two hit singles, before Lizzo finished her moving performance. The “About Damn Time” singer was wearing a black outfit with silver accents, complete with a large cross to fit in with her gospel chorus and we loved this look. As expected, Lizzo put on an excellent show and her performance is already a highlight of the ceremony.

Lizzo is looking to add some more Grammys to her collection tonight, and is nominated for five different awards this year. Lizzo previously won big during the 2020 Grammy Awards, winning Best Urban Contemporary Album for the deluxe version of Cuz I Love You, best Pop Solo Performance for her hit song “Truth Hurts,” and Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Jerome.” Lizzo had been releasing quality music for years before the release of Cuz I Love You launched her into the mainstream, debuting at number six on the Billboard 200 chart. Her single “Truth Hurts” blew up in 2020 thanks to the power of TikTok (it being a bop didn’t hurt) and became her first number one single on the Billboard Hot 100.

The “Special” singer arrived at the ceremony in a stunning Dolce and Gabbana floral look, complete with a cape adorned with peach-colored roses. One of our favorite red carpet looks of the night, social media seemed to agree and fans celebrated the look in several corners of the internet.

Lizzo has set the tone for a fantastic Grammy night with her hard-to-top performance. The only thing that could beat Lizzo’s performance is Beyoncé finally showing up at the ceremony after being late to accept her milestone-setting award.