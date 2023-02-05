Who is Myke Wright, Lizzo’s boyfriend?

One of the hardest things for a celebrity to do is to keep parts of their lives private as the gossipy rumor mill churns at all hours of the day and night. Beloved hip-hop artist Lizzo had been doing the same — keeping her personal life away from the interfering eyes… that is until finally making her relationship Twitter and Instagram official by introducing her beau Myke Wright to the world.

Though the couple has known each other since 2016, Lizzo has preferred to keep her love life out of the limelight. But she was kind of put on the spot during an interview with Andy Cohen in April last year where she laughed nervously in a huge way and then, admitted that she did have a man in her life. Images started to surface of the two as they stepped out for her birthday and then hit a red carpet event in June. She has talked about Wright when their relationship was in its early stages and has always been protective of him and their privacy.

But now, she is ready to share her bliss and happiness at having found her soulmate with her fans as she has chosen to “hard launch” her relationship by posting glamourous and very-much-in-love pictures of her and Wright during the pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles. Needless to say, the pictures have left the world buzzing and wanting to get a proper introduction to Lizzo’s Myke Wright.

Introducing Myke Wright

Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Though this is the first time when Lizzo has officially flaunted her love life on social media, the duo has been snapped on many occasions. As for who Myke Wright is, many would instantly remember him from the number of projects he has starred in to date.

Fans of the MTV series Wonderland would recognize him as one of the hosts along with Lizzo when it started airing in September of 2016. This also marks the first time Wright met the “About Damn Time” singer (who felt an instant attraction towards the actor something she admitted on an episode of The Howard Stern Show) and the two obviously stayed even after the show wrapped up.

Wright’s career in acting started in 2013 when he played the role of a TMZ reporter and key grip in the television series Breaking & Entering.

IMDb reports that he has six acting credits that include an episode in the 2014 television series How to Be a Grown Up and the 2018 film Doubting Thomas. However, acting wasn’t his original goal when he moved from Detroit to Los Angeles in 2012. According to an interview with VoyageLA, his first pursuit was to be a standup comedian which has led to his roles in television and film. But that’s not all he has going for him. He also laid down the foundation of ümi, a design and innovation company.

“My mother would always tell me ‘Make Your Life More Than Just Long’. I really took that to heart. ümi is about getting all brightest minds together and forming material solutions for the problems humans face.”

While details about Wright are currently sparse, we can expect new information about the actor to crop up now that Lizzo has put their relationship on the social media map. She has already made it known that she is locked in as a couple with Wright. This isn’t just a casual thing for her because Wright knew her before fame hit her and has been one of the genuine people in her life.

“This is official,” she said. “There’s nobody else I’m going to be with for the rest of my life.”



So, naturally, fans are going insane over her long-overdue post.

“NOOOOOO” – me, a mf who never stood even half a chance of getting with Lizzo in this or any other lifetime. — 🍂Ashy Larry Velaryon ❄️ (@prozac_papito) February 5, 2023

everything is so yes. — Fonzy 🇹🇹 (@fonzfranc) February 5, 2023

Get it, sis! — Vilissa Thompson (@VilissaThompson) February 5, 2023

Slay — Music Choice (@MusicChoice) February 5, 2023

oooooh he cute girl!!! — Unbothered (@r29unbothered) February 5, 2023

so cute i love this sm🥹🫶🏽 — mi’asia✨ (@glowinasia) February 5, 2023

She has definitely given her fans something to go gaga over as they shower her with love and support. And seeing that this buzz will be followed by her undoubtedly electrifying performance at the Grammys 2023, Lizzo is going to be all everyone can talk about for days to come.