It’s time to shut up and just look at Lizzo serving glam queen vibes at Grammys 2023

Lizzo continues to serve some of the strongest looks at every awards ceremony she goes to, and the 2023 Grammys are no exception.

The artist has made a knack for dressing up for every occasion, as well as sporting some truly unreal looks for Halloween as well. Currently halfway to the elusive EGOT, she can afford to relax at this year’s Grammys after already copping several wins in the last few years. She’s more than just kept up appearances this year, with her giving an astonishing look that you’ve probably never anything like before.

The floral gown sees her first appear like a Russian Matryoshka doll, before quickly revealing her range evening dress. Frankly, we would’ve been happy with her repeating her eccentric Marge Simpson cosplay from Halloween 2022.

The Lizzo fandom are absolutely eating up the look of their queen, as they bow down to the one they serve. Many took note of how the artist doesn’t give into meaningless standards of beauty, with her proudly showing who she is. Somewhat infamously, Kanye West said demonic robots were after her for losing weight last year.

No sign of demonic bots at the 2023 Grammys just yet.

Lizzo won a surprise Emmy last year for her work on Amazon Prime’s Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. The show received strong reviews, but most compellingly beat out RuPaul’s Drag Race for the Outstanding Reality Competition Program award. RuPaul had essentially taken a stranglehold of the award, with Lizzo ending its reign.

Lizzo is up for five awards at this year’s Grammy Awards, with her also set to perform during the program.