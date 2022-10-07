Kanye West thinks ‘demonic’ bots are coming after Lizzo for losing weight

In the latest spewing of unhinged comments, Kanye West has stated his belief of demonic bots hunting down Lizzo for losing weight.

West has made a real name for himself in conspiracy circles over the last few years, with him giving social media some very viral content. Highlights include urinating on a Grammy, declaring himself unmanageable, declaring support for Donald Trump, and recently going overboard with weird comments.

His latest comments have involved a new conspiracy, which sees bots attack Lizzo for losing weight, because they apparently want everyone to think being “overweight is the goal.” West’s rant was one of many bizarre moments in his recent interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News.

“Lizzo works with my trainer, a friend of mine. When Lizzo loses ten pounds and announces it, the bots — that’s a term for telemarketers on the internet — the bots they attack her because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal, when it’s actually unhealthy.”

He continued with his belief that it’s all “demonic,” and has ushered forward a strange theory of being overweight actually being in “vogue.” Where this ranks among his weirdest comments is up for debate.

“Let’s put aside that it’s fashion and vogue, which it’s not, or if someone thinks it’s attractive, to each his own, it’s actually clinically unhealthy. And for people to promote that, it’s demonic.”

Lizzo recently won a Primetime Emmy for her series Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, which got the gong for Best Competition Series.