7 Grammy nominated songs that blew up first on TikTok

TikTok is becoming a massive force in the music industry. An increasing number of people are discovering new music on the social media platform, with many songs becoming household names after they went viral on the app. This influence is best seen at the Grammys, with more and more nominated songs also TikTok sensations.

Here are seven Grammy nominated songs that blew up on TikTok first.

7. ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ – David Guetta and Bebe Rexha

Nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Recording, “I’m Good (Blue)” is a fascinating example regarding the power of TikTok. The song first made its debut in 2017, but when it went viral on TikTok in 2022, Rexha re-recorded her lyrics and the track was released as a single, quickly becoming a TikTok and club favorite.

6. ‘F.N.F. (Let’s Go)’ – Hitkidd and GloRilla

Nominated for Best Rap Performance, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” quickly went viral on TikTok when it was released in April of 2022. Several sounds on TikTok use this track from Hitkidd and GloRilla, and each has hundreds of thousands of videos associated with it, showing exactly why this song was considered one of the summer’s biggest breakout hits.

5. ‘Hrs and Hrs’ – Muni Long

Muni Long quickly went from a local cult favorite to a mainstream hit thanks to TikTok. At the time of writing, one sound featuring ‘the song ‘Hrs and Hrs’ has been used on 1.7 million videos, proving just how far a viral track can spread on the app.

‘Hrs and Hrs’ is nominated for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song, an Muni has been nominated for the Best New Artist award.

4. ‘Chaise Longue’ – Wet Leg

“Chaise Longe”, the first single by Wet Leg, quickly went viral with the songs catchy beat making it the perfect soundtrack to many videos. The band’s official TikTok videos have also racked up many views, turning them into one of the most popular new bands on the platform.

This has led to Wet Leg getting nominated for Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammy awards. Their debut album, Wet Leg, was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. “Chaise Longue” was also selected in the Best Alternative Music Performance category, making it highly likely that Wet Leg will walk away with an award during the ceremony.

3. ‘Bad Habit’ – Steve Lacy

“Bad Habit” and its instrumental version have been used in many videos covering many topics. In fact, one sound on TikTok has been used on 596K videos, showing just how popular it is.

The song has been nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance awards. Steve Lacy’s album Gemini Rights is also nominated in the Best Progressive R&B Album category.

2. ‘About Damn Time’ – Lizzo

“About Damn Time” has played soundtrack to a load of videos on TikTok. Most notably, it spawned many parody versions with tweaked lyrics themed around everything from cooking to cats.

The song has been nominated for several Grammy awards. This includes Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance. The remix made by Purple Disco Machine is also nominated for the Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical award.

Add to the list is Lizzo’s album Special which is in the running for the Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album awards.

1. ‘ABDCFU’ – Gayle

The poster child for this trend is “ABDCFU” by Gayle. While many debate if the song’s origin story is true or merely a marketing stunt, it can’t be denied that this song was everywhere on TikTok for a while. You couldn’t escape the catchy hook.

Now the song nominated for Song Of The Year at the 2023 Grammy awards.