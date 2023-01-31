A final candle is lit for the SnyderVerse ahead of James Gunn’s complete overhaul of the DCU
The imminent announcement of the first wave of DCU projects to emerge from the James Gunn and Peter Safran era is going to detonate like a nuclear device on the internet, but nobody’s going to be hit harder than supporters of the SnyderVerse.
For years, fans of Zack Snyder’s films have clung onto the eroding vestiges of the original mythology, and even when the new co-CEOs began tearing the final remnants apart piece by piece, they decided to focus their energies on Netflix potentially stepping in to secure the rights to a pair of Justice League sequels, Ben Affleck’s The Batman, and much more – which is every bit as ridiculous as it sounds.
Sadly, the time has come to light that final candle and hold the last vigil, because the ashes of the SnyderVerse are about to be scattered. Funnily enough, the encroaching sentiment has generated a wildly polarizing response on social media, proving that somethings always stay the same no matter how much they change.
Snyder seems fairly happy with his lot over at Netflix given that he’s got two-part sci-fi epic Rebel Moon on the way, along with ongoing plans to continue expanding the Army of the Dead universe, and he’s never exactly come right out and stated his desires to make the trip back across town to DC to finish what he started.
Sometimes, you just have to let things go, and that time is now for even the staunches of SnyderVerse supporters. Don’t get us wrong, they’re not going to give up, but everyone has to face up to reality eventually.