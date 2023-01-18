Netflix conveniently forgets to mention Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ started life as a ‘Star Wars’ spinoff

Taking a break from their demands to see the streaming service purchase the entirety of the SnyderVerse to give them what they want, Zack Snyder’s supporters have instead been celebrating the first footage and official release date for sci-fi epic Rebel Moon.

Given that zombie actioner Army of the Dead proved to be one of the platform’s most-watched original features of all-time, we’ve got the sneaking suspicion that the director’s next collaboration with the company will follow suit. After the first look dropped, the TUDUM website offered up some brand new information on the background of Rebel Moon, but left out one very important detail.

via Netflix

“Zack Snyder is heading to a Rebel Moon— and taking us along for the ride. In the bombastic auteur’s new space fantasy epic, a small colony on the outskirts of the galaxy is targeted by the insidious empire. They won’t be facing down the forces of darkness on their own, however; a team of intrepid warriors will soon come to their aid and help turn the tide against these interplanetary interlopers. Inspired by Akira Kurosawa’s iconic Seven Samurai, Rebel Moon is a ballad of galactic resistance in a way only Zack Snyder could perform it. Read on for some more information about the film.”

Nobody involved in the production has been shy in touting the influence of Kurosawa’s classic, but the elephant in the room is that Rebel Moon originally began life as a Star Wars spinoff. Back in the days before Solo killed off the Anthology experiment for good, Snyder pitched Lucasfilm with a Seven Samurai-inspired adventure in a galaxy far, far away.

Once the decision was made to abandon the Anthology format, those plans fell by the wayside before Netflix ultimately stepped in. To be fair, Snyder denied for years that the project was a Star Wars movie once upon a time, but the first glimpse revealed today shows that it won’t be too dissimilar in virtually everything but name.