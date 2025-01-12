Ben Affleck may have lost only chance to win back Jennifer Lopez if she really said yes to her very single ‘cheerleader’

The whispers are getting stronger: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are done for good. And it might all boil down to the entry of JLo’s personal “cheerleader.”

Recommended Videos

The Hollywood power couple who rekindled their romance in 2021 and tied the knot in a fairytale ceremony in 2022 called it quits in August 2024, with their divorce finalized by January 2025. As the dust settles, Lopez seems ready to move on, but not without a little push from a surprising new bestie who has also stepped into 2025 with a single status: Kim Kardashian.

According to insiders, Kardashian has stepped into Lopez’s post-divorce life, not just as a shoulder to cry on but as her “cheerleader,” stylist, and — wait for it — matchmaker. If Lopez takes Kardashian’s advice, Affleck might lose his only chance to win her back, especially if their bold “double date” plan works out.

“Kim has been a huge source of support for J.Lo ever since she split from Ben,” an insider dished to In Touch Weekly. The two have been friends for years, and somehow, they have gotten much closer ever since Lopez finalized her divorce from Affleck. “She’s really stepped up to the plate and been not only a shoulder to cry on but also a bona fide cheerleader and a stylist, too.”

Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez have been friends for years, and a source says they're planning to spend more time together in 2025 – taking the single scene by storm! https://t.co/ptwD87X4xC — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) January 7, 2025

But Kris Jenner’s daughter isn’t stopping there. The source claimed Kardashian wants to see her pal, J.Lo, back in the dating scene. “She’s nominated herself as a matchmaker. J.Lo is all for it and has agreed to let Kim set her up, on the condition that they double date.”

While Lopez has publicly stated that she plans to focus on herself in 2025, fans are already speculating how long the multi-hyphenate star will stay single. After all, it did not take long for her to rekindle her romance with Affleck following her split from Alex Rodriguez in April 2021.

Interestingly, it’s not just the “Jenny From the Block” singer who entered the new year without a romantic relationship. Her pal, Kardashian, is also single. She was last linked to Odell Beckham Jr., with reports claiming the NFL athlete and the reality star started dating in September 2023. Unfortunately, they reportedly broke up in May 2024.

“It’s great for Kim because her resolution for 2025 is to play the field more herself, the fact that she can do it with J.Lo as her partner in crime is almost too good to be true. Kim has always had J.Lo on a huge pedestal, she can hardly believe that they’ve become genuine friends.”

If Kardashian’s dedication to Lopez seems a bit intense, it’s because she’s been a fan of the singer-actress for years before they became friends. The reality TV mogul has gushed about Lopez on numerous occasions, even calling JLo her “idol,” according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

Their friendship reportedly blossomed in the mid-2010s. At the 2015 Met Gala, Kardashian and Lopez were spotted walking arm in arm. A year later, Kardashian presented Lopez with a birthday cake after one of her residency shows in Las Vegas. Lopez has always appreciated Kardashian’s adoration. In an interview with USA Today, she shared her thoughts about Kardashian saying, “She tells me all the time that I’m her idol and stories about when she used to follow me when my first album was out and stuff like that. It’s really sweet. She’s a sweet girl, and it’s very flattering to meet any of your fans!”

Lopez’s breakup with Affleck hasn’t been easy. Despite trying to make their marriage work, sources close to Lopez revealed the relationship turned into a “nightmare ” toward the end. Another source told People: “She’s in a really good place and just wants to close the door on this crazy chapter.” Sadly, by closing this chapter with the help of Kardashian, it’s officially game over for any hopes Affleck had of rekindling their romance for the second time.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy