Ben Affleck to break Jennifer Lopez’s heart again after split, refuses to be ‘pulled’ into her world of ‘tension’ and ‘pressure’

So far, the picture that has been painted by insiders and sources supposedly close to the ex-couple pain Ben Affleck as the unfeeling monster who left Jennifer Lopez and is only using endearing terms for her in public while refusing to be a “gentleman” with her behind the scenes. Turns out he is not done shattering her hopes.

Like her past breakups, J.Lo is trying to learn from this relationship as well, but that’s allegedly just her public story as those close to the former couple claim she is clinging on to The Flash star despite the “pain of divorce” as she is unable to forget that he is no longer her “family.” And that has her demanding Affleck to spend Christmas, the holiday season, and beyond in a “blended family” setup where she, her kids (Max and Emme, 16), Jennifer Garner and her three kids (Violet, 19; Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12), all celebrate the holidays together with him, as per InTouch Weekly.

As per the outlet’s source, this has reportedly left the actor “being pulled in opposite directions” since Garner is not a big fan of Lopez’s idea and instead wants her ex-husband to spend time with her and her kids. While the kids are in favor of not letting the pending divorce destroy the close bond they established during J.Lo and Affleck’s short marriage (and still have), the Good Will Hunting star is not ready to compromise his peace and comfort for them, least of all for Lopez.

“Let’s face it, spending time with Jen and their kids is just much more comfortable than trying to do the blended family thing. He’s so at ease with her, there’s no tension, no pressure, he can totally be himself.”

Now this “source” doesn’t clarify exactly what brings Affleck so much “tension” when he is with his ex-wife, but we can hazard a few guesses. Their public appearances during their marriage often saw a grumpy-looking Affleck slamming car doors and a Lopez whispering with intensity in his direction. Given her current demands, many have theorized that perhaps that’s how the “On the Floor” singer was during the two years as well or that, based on Garner’s past comments about her ex being “moody” and frustrated easily, maybe the blame rests entirely on him.

Of course, there is the whole hornet’s nest of Lopez’s name being dragged through the massive Sean “Diddy” Combs scandal. Her past as his girlfriend has put her smack dab in the middle of an increasing number of concerning controversies – the 1999 club shoot-out where witnesses claimed J.Lo carried the gun Diddy used to shoot the victims (one of whom is still alive) or the speculation that she was allegedly present during the MTV Music Awards 2000 Afterparty where Jay Z is accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

At this rate, it is swiftly becoming a matter of when and not if Lopez will be called in court during the Diddy case proceedings. And as per many gossip mills, this was the straw that broke up Bennifer for the second time. Whatever may be the reason, as per the source, Affleck is adamant about choosing the “less stressful route” even if it means breaking his soon-to-be ex-wife’s heart all over again.

“The fact is he does feel a lot of pressure when he’s with J.Lo there’s no sense of ease for him.”

Apparently, he is done faking that all is well between him and ex-misus. But given the extended periods of time he is spending with Garner (and the reports of the Electra star’s current beau, John Miller, being out of the picture as a result) has convinced Lopez that she deserves the blame for Affleck not giving in to her request.

We would take the above update with a grain of salt, but still, our advice to Lopez is to opt for a clean break and not take inspiration from Affleck to rely on his exes the moment life gets tough for him.

