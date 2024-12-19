‘Plan seems to be out of the window’: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck divorce beaten to sidelines as he refuses to be a ‘gentleman’

Bennifer 2.0 might just go down in history as the chaos that happens when way too many people misuse the power of manifestation on something that already proved once it wasn’t meant to be.

When the end of Jennifer Lopez’s engagement to Alex Rodriguez coincided with Ben Affleck’s reportedly messy breakup with Ana de Armas, those with wistful memories of the time they were together immediately started bombarding those too young to even know what “Bennifer” meant. And soon, way too many Wattpad-inspired brains were compelling the universe to bring the Gigli co-stars together.

Well, I guess you guys are happy now that their breakup Round 2 (now, complete with a very publicized divorce) has left Affleck struggling to find the “gentleman” in himself.

Ever since the announcement of their split, JLo and The Flash star have addressed each other in widely different ways. While Affleck has been dropping appreciative adjectives when asked about his pending ex-wife, Lopez has either avoided addressing him directly or subtly thrown shade his way. But behind the scenes, according to InTouch Weekly’s sources, it’s “getting highly stressful and argumentative” as Affleck is reportedly finding it hard to be the “gentleman” and yield to JLo’s “demands.”

“They both said they wanted to do it amicably and have even talked a good game about wanting to consciously uncouple, but that plan seems to be out the window because they can’t agree on how to divide things up, which of course is affecting things.”

There is a big, big difference in the net worths of the two stars — with Lopez sitting at $400 million and Affleck barely manage to rise beyond his $150 million worth. And allegedly, the Oscar-winning actor is more than aware of the difference and believes that he has already been exceptionally generous in their divorce as he sees JLo as “the one purposely dragging this on and nitpicking over little details.”

“She’s worth more than twice as much as him so it’s especially hard for him not to see this as her being vindictive and greedy.”

Apparently, this has been one rude awakening for Lopez, who had been expecting her ex-husband to do the least and “be a gentleman in their divorce. According to her alleged “demands,” she wants Affleck to nod along to all of them since “he’s the one that left her high and dry” and is currently beyond mad that he is trying to overpower her will.

“They both say they’re desperate to avoid more drama, but the longer this drags on, the worse it’s going to get.”

The “On the Floor” singer and Affleck star have been living in totally opposite universes since they went their separate ways. Affleck has been stirring up rumors of rekindling things with Jennifer Garner and putting her current beau, John Miller, out of the picture. Meanwhile, Lopez has been not just struggling with the divorce but also the unwanted attention she continues to get for being disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ex-girlfriend, with rumors on the horizon that another blast from her past is trying to slide into the picture now that Bennifer has fizzled out. Correct me if I am wrong, but this is certainly not the fairytale you all were daydreaming about — this is a trainwreck that is yet to stop.

