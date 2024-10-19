‘Ready and willing to step in’: After Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez finds herself back in 2017 with a player, but her ‘guards are up’

2024 has been a lesson in Jennifer Lopez’s life, teaching her the hard way that love, when chosen in haste, always tends to backfire – whether it was giving her once-crashed relationship with Ben Affleck another chance or discovering that even after 20 years, her doomed love story with Diddy was going to haunt her life. But another blast from her past is apparently already in contact with JLo, who refuses to let her be single for long.

Throughout her illustrious career as a singer and actress, Lopez has been linked with many celebrities, not that she dated all of them, at least not “officially” even though the obvious signs were all there. So, the “player” currently trying to wedge his way back into the singer’s life is Drake, or so In Touch Weekly’s exclusive source says.

As per the outlet, ever since Bennifer went out the window, Drake and JLo have been flirting a lot and been in regular contact via late night texts and calls.

“As soon as she filed the papers, Drake reached out. He was very sweet and told her what a fool Ben is for letting her get away, and then he quickly let her know he’s ready and willing to step in and satisfy her. They have their own history and a lot of chemistry, so it really did a lot to make her smile. Getting that kind of attention when she was feeling so low was exactly what she needed. Now they’re texting every day and things are getting hot.”

But whether it is his dating history or the views he has shared on dating, Drake has often been labeled a “player,” and that supposedly has ensured that Lopez’s “guards are up.” Although, she is wary of “putting him in the relationship category,” the overly-enthusiastic source eagerly over-sharing added that the rapper definitely checks all the boxes for “her needs for a hook-up” as he is being very charming, romantic, and heavily flirty — all things the “On the Floor” singer is reportedly looking for. And in case, she decides to make a decision in his favor, the source assures that Drake will “drop everything and meet her wherever she wants.”

Well, if true, it does align with Lopez’s current decision to swear off dating for a while after her marriage with Affleck failed to be what she “thought it was going to turn out like.” But this whole premise and its potential for being real relies on the shared past Jennifer and Drake had… or did they?

It looks like JLo and Drake are really, really, really on: https://t.co/UOmEaQZA3I pic.twitter.com/nAhhzXUqP1 — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) December 30, 2016

Fresh off her breakup with Casper Smart, her backup dancer, Lopez’s next openly announced relationship was with MLB player Alex Rodriguez in 2017. But in the months that lapsed between the two, she was heavily rumored to be dating Drake, courtesy of now-deleted pictures of JLo and Drake getting cozy, the “I’m Into You” singer lying across his lap, and them hugging at a party.

Reports started flying at breakneck speed, with “sources” telling news portals that their relationship was new and Lopez was “having fun.” The rumors would continue until the Marry Me star shot them down in an interview with The Daily Show where she stressed she “is not with Drake.” So, she was? Well, Drake was in mood to help as in his 2018 track “Diplomatic Immunity,” he alluded to their alleged short-lived romance.

“2010 was when I lost my halo / 2017 I lost a J.Lo.”

In case, the dup did date back in 2016-17 and Lopez does decide to live out her non-dating phase with Drake, do we expect yet another wave of rumored reports and speculations as they keep it under tight wraps or will we see the singer boldly breaking her own pact to not find happiness in other people to give yet another “maybe” relationship another chance?

