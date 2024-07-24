‘Best 22 hat receiver yet’: Swifties can’t get enough of the cutie who received the 22 hat during Taylor Swift’s Hamburg concert

Taylor Swift has had many iconic moments during The Eras Tour, but one of the most emotional has continually been when she gives her iconic “22” hat to a kid while singing her song “22.” On the first night in Hamburg, Germany, Swift gave her hat to a young girl bursting with energy, and Swifties can’t get enough of it.

Recommended Videos

Taylor has taken The Eras Tour to Germany, where she will perform in different cities. Hamburg Night 1 was exciting for many reasons, but mostly because it rained. Seasoned Swifties know just how fun it is to dance with Taylor in the rain, and people couldn’t help but note how cute the singer was with her hair curled from humidity.

However, one thing no one expected during the show was just how cute the “22” hat recipient would be, and we can’t get enough.

Swifties dubbed the young girl the “best 22 hat receiver yet”

In case you are not up to date with all the moments that happen during The Eras Tour, I’ll break it down for you. During the Red era, Taylor Swift performed the happy tune “22,” where she had a blast dancing around the stage with her singers. Halfway through the song, she and her dancers head toward the end of the stage, where she then gifts her hat to a young kid to wear for the rest of the performance. The hat receivers are usually handpicked on locations, and they’re almost always children. Sometimes, they are picked in advance if the person is famous or if they specifically request it through different online channels.

The moment is always incredibly tender, with Taylor hugging the child and telling them she loves them, creating so many wonderful, happy memories for the young fans, known in the fandom as “Taylor tots.” The kids are usually nervous and emotional when meeting Taylor, who is always smiling and warm to them. Well, the Hamburg Night 1 kid was something for the records.

As Swift glided over to the end of the stage, the little girl, wearing a similar Eras-inspired outfit with sequins, showed off her moves, dancing to the choreography of the song with amazing energy. She boasted enthusiasm and even hugged Taylor again while Taylor was signing, catching the singer off guard before she adjusted her microphone.

Another POV because you all need to watch this one as well! ☺️🥲 #HamburgTSTheErasTour #TSTheErasTour https://t.co/LP68dsk8uC — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) July 23, 2024

The cutie pie even caught Taylor Nation’s attention, which is Swift’s official fan account. The account shared two videos of the little one, adding, “Another POV because you all need to watch this one as well!”

Swifties couldn’t help but praise the little girl all over social media, calling her their “favorite” and the “best 22 hat receiver so far.”

Best 22 Hat receiver so far!!! She brought her A game!!! This is what we need to see ❤️❤️❤️❤️ love love love loveeee her!!! — Sin Manual Por El Mundo (@SMPEM30) July 23, 2024

she’s literally a kind soul omg — 👑 SonesLoveSoshi 💗 (@soneslovesoshi) July 23, 2024

Omg this might be the best one yet 🥹🥹🥹 — haileylovestaylor🫶 2007 Swiftie (@haileylovestay2) July 23, 2024

Every “22”-hat receiver has been very special in their own way. Jason Kelce, who attended The Eras Tour for the first time in London, admitted to “tearing up” during the moment. “The 22 hat? Dude, I’ve never cried at a f***king concert, and I was literally tearing up watching this little girl’s entire — I’m about to tear up right now. It was fucking so special,” said Jason.

This is what every Swiftie goes through when they watch the adorable videos after every single concert. This tradition should go on forever.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy