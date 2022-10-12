Best Joe Alwyn movies and TV shows, ranked



Not many actors can claim that their debut acting performance was a lead role directed by one of Hollywood’s most foremost directors. While Joe Alwyn’s film catalogue might not yet be as extensive as some of his contemporaries, his knack for carefully selecting brilliant roles makes him a remarkably enviable talent.

In 2015, Alwyn was cast in the war drama Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk just a couple of days after his graduate showcase at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. The film was directed by Oscar-winning director Ang Lee, and Alwyn’s performance was met with extensive praise. Since then, the actor has starred in more notable projects, both in a leading and supporting role, and when he isn’t writing Grammy-winning albums, he’s showing off his emotional range on screen.

From his feature film debut in 2016, to his most recent leading role in the live adaptation of Conversations with Friends, here are Joe Alwyn’s best films and television shows, ranked.

10. The Last Letter from Your Lover

In 2021, Alwyn had a leading role in The Last Letter from Your Lover, a British drama based on the book by Jojo Moyes. There’s a strong theme of love and emotion in almost every scene of the movie, and it’s undoubtedly carried by its talented cast. Alwyn stars as Laurence Stirling, the successful, yet mysterious husband of socialite Jennifer Stirling, played by Shailene Woodley.

9. The Sense of an Ending

Alwyn’s sophomore feature film was a supporting role in The Sense of an Ending, based on Julian Barnes’ novel of the same name. The mystery drama was well received by critics, although fan reactions were more mixed. Despite that, the performances, led by Jim Broadbent, were praised. Alwyn’s role was more minute here than in his debut project, but he managed to keep the audience captivated whenever he was on screen as the intelligent, philosophy-loving Adrian Finn.

8. Boy Erased

In the biographical drama Boy Erased, Alwyn sheds his more pristine portrayals for the deeply disturbed, antagonistic role of Henry Wallace. The English actor shows off a believable American accent, and gives one of his most sinister performances yet.

7. Mary Queen of Scots

Alwyn joined the cast of Mary Queen of Scots, a period drama that sat in development hell for over a decade. He played the role of Robert Dudley, Queen Elizabeth I’s favourite and romantic interest. Alwyn brought his signature charm to the role as the lovable, well-meaning man who simply wants the best for Elizabeth, even agreeing to marry her cousin Mary if it will make her happy.

6. Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk

The unique direction Ang Lee took for this war drama makes Alwyn’s debut unfortunately one of his most forgettable. The director famously shot the film at a record rate of a whopping 120 frames per second, more than four times over the standard frame rate. While the film raked in almost $30 million outside North America, it only earned a measly $1.7 million in America and Canada, owing to a poor critical reception, and many theaters incapable of showing the film in its desired format. Alwyn’s emotional performance was however praised, with critics citing his heartfelt acting as what essentially carried the film.

5. Catherine Called Birdy

Catherine Called Birdy is another film based on a novel that Alwyn stars in. The delightful comedy stars Bella Ramsey as the headstrong and free spirited Birdy. When her terribly poor father tries to set her up with several wealthy suitors in the hopes of acquiring a hefty dowry, she goes into flight mode. Alwyn portrays Birdy’s sweet and kind uncle George, a very pleasant character that fans of The Favourite will undoubtedly enjoy.

4. Stars at Noon

Alwyn takes another foray into live adaptations of novels in Stars at Noon, a romantic thriller based on Denis Johnson’s The Stars at Noon. The film shifts its setting to present day Nicaragua, with Alwyn starring as Daniel, a charming Brit who steals the heart of Trish, played by Margaret Qualley. While things seem romantic at first, it is revealed that Daniel might not be who he says he is, and secrets begin to unfurl. Both leads have received great praise for their respective roles, as well as directing by the brilliant Claire Denis.

3. Harriet

By far his most gruesome and sinister role, Alwyn held nothing back in portraying Harriet Tubman’s menacingly evil former owner Gideon Brodess. An absolutely irredeemable character, Alwyn shines as Gideon, the vicious man who leads the manhunt for the revolutionary character. He’s racist, misogynist, and downright mean, and while Alwyn played antagonists in 2018’s Operation Finale and Boy Erased, his performance in Harriet trumps them all on the basis of sheer evil.

2. The Favourite

It almost seems as though the role of Samuel Masham was written just for Alwyn. He uses all of his star quality in his lovable performance as the swoon worthy courtier, in what was his only lighthearted and comedic effort until Catherine Called Birdy four years later. Alwyn is pretty much a prince in this role, and as all the other actors (Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz, and Nicholas Hoult) are outstanding in their roles, Alwyn holds his own beside all the seasoned talents he’s paired with.

1. Conversations with Friends

Conversations with Friends is based off Sally Rooney’s novel of the same name, and is Alwyn’s first foray into television as a leading actor. In the miniseries, he stars as Nick Conway, a married man who begins an affair with a college student named Frances, played by Alison Oliver. It’s one of his most ambitious roles yet, and his first leading role since his debut film in 2016. Over 12 episodes, viewers are unsure of whether to root for or against the troubled man who has a difficult time expressing his feelings, and Alwyn portrays the awkward Nick successfully. Besides earning a positive critical reception for this role, fans of the original source material have showered praises on the performances of the actors and their sticking closely to the novel.