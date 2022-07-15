Beyoncé refused to be Photoshopped on ‘Goldmember’ posters

Beyoncé said nay to a Goldmember promo poster featuring a skinner version of herself.

As part of a Vulture-curated oral history of Austin Powers: Goldmember near its 20th anniversary, makeup artist Kate Biscoe revealed that when she was turning Beyoncé into her character Foxxy Cleopatra, someone presented her with a poster that would have been flattering to most female celebrities, but not to Queen B.

“When we were shooting, someone brought her a poster that would be promoting the movie. He showed it to her, like, ‘Do you like it?’ And she was kind of like, ‘Yeah.’ He goes, ‘What’s the matter?’ And she says, ‘You made me too skinny. It’s not me.’ Then she did this hourglass shape. And he said, ‘Okay, we’ll fix that.'”

After Beyoncé walked away, the poster handler told Biscoe that it would cost “thousands of dollars” to make her 2D self thicker but that he’d do it. Moreover, she asked him, “Is that the first time that you’ve ever had an actress ask to make her body bigger?” He replied, “Yes.” We wonder if that’s happened again and if it was Beyoncé a second time.

You can celebrate the two-decade anniversary of the third Austin Powers installment by watching Beyoncé strut her stuff in her theatrical film debut. While admiring her style and hopefully having a couple of laughs, keep this story in the back of your mind to remember that Sasha isn’t just Fierce in music and movies, but on posters too.