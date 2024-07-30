Image Credit: Disney
Justin Bieber themed birthday party is the thing of childhood dreams
‘Bielibers still alive and well:’ 23-year-old shares her Justin Bieber-themed birthday and fans go wild

Where do you get a Justin Bieber standee? Asking for a friend
Published: Jul 30, 2024

Is there an age limit on being a Bieliber? This 23-year-old fan is proving there is never a good time to stop being a super fan of Justin Bieber, and celebrating your birthday with a “Bieber Bash” is always a good idea. TikToker user maddisonsmillie shared a video of her party, and it is everything a Bieber fan would have ever hoped for; from posters lining the walls to Bieber-themed balloons and a T-shirt expressing her love for the “Baby” singer, this is the ultimate event to transport you back to your childhood. 

TikToker maddisonsmillie revealed this party has been in the making for over a decade. “After 15 years, i finally had my dream bieber party,” she captioned her video. And she may have started a new trend because who says we cannot have Bieber birthdays as adults?! 

Justin Bieber fans react to the ultimate Bieber Bash

The comment section on the post has been flooded with messages from Bielibers who love the work that went into creating TikToker maddisonsmillie’s birthday celebrations. “I wish to experience this one day,” a fan shared. Another agreed, writing, “Alright, I’ve been influenced, now I want a Bieber Bash.” And these fans are not alone as the comments are filled with people discussing their future birthdays and how good this idea would be.

Other reactions that stand out include “Beliebers still alive and well,” and “How’d you do this? Where’d you get everything? Show it to me.” Many people also feel nostalgic because it’s like they have just been transported back into their childhood. “omggg!!!!! you just took me back to my childhood room,” a comment reads. “I had those same balloons for my 14th birthday party,” another fan wrote. 

Do you think a 30th birthday would be an appropriate time to throw a Justin Bieber birthday party (asking for a friend)?

