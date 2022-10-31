Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford’s Halloween costumes have everyone feeling the ick

To make sure the world continues to feel unsure about their relationship, Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford has gone as an unfortunate and unsavory couple costume look for Halloween.

Eilish and Rutherford became an item in mid-October with concerns raised almost immediately around the not-inconsequential age difference between the two. Eilish is 20 years old, while The Neighbourhood’s frontman Rutherford is 31. A solid eleven years age difference which feels like a significant one when you consider Eilish entered the public image as a minor.

The couple leaned heavily into the meme for Halloween though, with Eilish dressing as a baby and Rutherford as an elderly man. Because hanging a lampshade on your age difference is definitely the way to go about it. As long as they’re happy, nothing else matters.

Billie Eilish and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford dressed up together as a baby and an old man for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/6zLT9Z48Ho — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 31, 2022

Fans however aren’t feeling the love, with it safe to say they’re seeing some glaring red flags. We aren’t sure what the flag of Vietnam has to do with their relationship, though. Eilish’s baby costume feels perhaps even more (un)intentionally hilarious when you realize Rutherford was 20 when she had just entered the second grade.

so you’re telling me billie eilish went as a baby… and jesse went as an old man? pic.twitter.com/AaMG0Qxyey — jay , tomorrow (@smilingontv) October 31, 2022

billie eilish halloween costume pic.twitter.com/WDFCIe0D7e — madi (@sunflowervol) October 31, 2022

The concerning element for many is the attempted lampshade hanging on their relationship’s large age difference. It’s a tricky subject to navigate, but research has shown your brain hasn’t fully developed until you’re roughly 25 years old. Eilish is arguably five years from this point, which we’ll just leave here as a comment.

i feel like it’s very obvious that billie eilish and that Man dressed up as a baby and an elderly man to like.. poke fun at the criticism surrounding their age gap which is…… Very very concerning — mia goth as pearl💘 (@planetherry) October 31, 2022

NOOO WHY DID BILLIE EILISH AND JESSE RUTHERFORD DRESS AS A BABY AND AN OLD MAN FOR HALLOWEEN ??????? — nini (@sluttysethrogen) October 31, 2022

Perhaps we all should’ve known when Eilish sang she was the “might seduce your dad type” back in 2017 with “bad guy”. It’s all like poetry, in the end, it rhymes, or as Karl Marx said “history repeats itself, first as tragedy, then as farce”. The public can’t really comment on the private lives of two consenting adults, but it’s clearly something that has sparked debate.