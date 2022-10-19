Billie Eilish and The Neighbourhood’s Jesse Rutherford appear to confirm relationship with PDA

As if visiting haunted houses together and holding hands wasn’t enough, Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford, the singer from the rock band The Neighbourhood, appear to have confirmed their budding romance with a public display of affection.

Eilish, 20, and Rutherford, 31, were spotted kissing while they were out on a date on Tuesday night, according to Page Six, which published the photographs. The couple was outside of an Indian restaurant where they just had dinner and seemed very in love.

Eilish caressed Rutherford’s neck and stared into his eyes as the two smooched it out. Rutherford held Eilish by the waist and then put his arm around her as they walked. While some are saying that Rutherford is too old for her, the two have actually known each other for years.

There’s even a picture of the two together from 2017 when Eilish was 16 and Rutherford was 26, an age gap that has some fans concerned. Check it out below.

Eilish previously dated rapper Brandon “Q” Adams and the actor Matthew Tyler Vorce. Rutherford was linked to model Devon Lee Carlson until last year. In the 2021 Apple Plus documentary The World’s a Little Blurry, Eilish described her feelings for Q.

“I just wasn’t happy. I didn’t want the same things he wanted and I don’t think that’s fair for him. I don’t think you should be in a relationship super excited about things that the other person couldn’t care less about.”

Rutherford hit it big in 2011 when the band’s song “Sweater Weather” became a huge hit. Lately, it’s seen a resurgence on TikTok.