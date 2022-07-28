‘Black Adam’ and ‘Green Lantern’ star reveals which one of his DC characters he relates to more

Aldis Hodge is set to have a brilliant year playing not one, but two famous superheroes. The actor will be seen as Hawkman in the upcoming DCEU film Black Adam, while he also voices the title hero in the animated feature Green Lantern: Beware My Power. While he admits to resonating with both heroes, he has a special place for one of them.

When asked by The Illuminerdi which character he relates to more, Hodge revealed that John Stewart’s Green Lantern offers an enviable amount of morality that makes him a more than ideal and aspirational superhero to bring to life.

“I relate to both equally for different reasons, but for John Stewart it’s just his morality. His moral compass. Him trying to be, not even trying to be, him actually being somebody who is willing to put his life on the line to protect those that he loves. Those are the things a lot of us aspire to, myself included. We aspire to be like in real life, but also where we meet him in this film he’s trying to discover who he is.”

He spoke about the character’s ability to step up to the plate when needed, relating that to his own personal experiences of trusting his gut, even when he is unsure about the future.

“Understand fate is calling him and is he going to step up to the plate and accept it? A lot of us meet that place. I have met that place many times where I don’t know if this is the right move, but I’m [going to] just trust it. And this is where we meet him in the film. So, he’s going on a real journey.”

The direct-to-video film focuses on Stewart’s entry into the Green Lantern Corps and his origins as a hero in DC’s animated universe, but Hodge will continue his heroic run on the big screen with Black Adam later this year, and has admitted it’s been surreal all the way.

He stars as Carter Hall, who goes by the superhero name Hawkman, a pivotal member of the Justice Society of America. He is part of the ensemble cast led by Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher. The film is set to be released on Oct. 21.