BLACKPINK look incredible in their glam goth 2022 MTV VMAs looks

K-Pop sensation BLACKPINK appeared on the 2022 MTV VMA red carpet, following their recent comeback and world tour announcement. Their appearance marks a milestone for the K-Pop group as the VMAs is their first red carpet event in the USA.

Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé appeared together at the event, all in black. Rosé wore a short black dress with a long black ribbon belt attached to the dress. Jisoo, meanwhile, wore a long lacey black dress with a variety of colors around the skirt area.

Jennie rocked a two-piece outfit that featured a crop top and a long black skirt. And Lisa wore a sleeveless dress with a long necklace that reached down her chest. All four of them look amazing and absolutely rocked the red carpet.

Aside from their red carpet appearance, the group performed their newest single “Pink Venom” on the VMA stage. The group abandoned the outfit from the red carpet and moved towards *ahem* a black and pink getup.

Fans reacted to BLACKPINK’s appearance on the VMA red carpet, saying that the girl group looked stunning. Others reacted to how far the K-pop group has come as the VMAs is the group’s first US red carpet event. Some also felt the feels during the wholesome moments that occurred on the red carpet.

Recently, BLACKPINK announced their biggest world tour ever. The BORN PINK world tour begins on Oct. 15, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea and closes on Jun. 21, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand.