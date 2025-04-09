Blake Lively’s claim of ‘humiliating’ nude scene in ‘It Ends With Us’ might become a problem for her

The Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni feud has become a drama which currently has no ending in sight, not because each side keeps serving new evidence against the other party. Because they keep countering the presented evidence with proof that makes guessing its authenticity impossible. This time, it’s Blake Lively’s shocking claim that she was not in agreement with the “violative” birthing scene since Baldoni hired his “best friend” for the role who was too close to her “nude genitalia” in the scene.

Recommended Videos

Okay, that’s a serious accusation, and as per her claims in the complaint (obtained by Page Six), this scene was allegedly a new addition by Baldoni and it “disturved her,” even more so when he “introduced his ‘best friend’ to play the role of the OBGYN, when ordinarily, a small role of this nature would be filled by a local actor.” Lively, in her complaint, further adds that Baldoni’s friend playing this intimate role where “the actor’s face and hands were in close proximity to her nearly nude genitalia for a birth scene, was invasive and humiliating.”

“Mr. [Jamey] Heath and Mr. Baldoni also failed to close the set, allowing non-essential crew to pass through while Ms. Lively was partially nude from below the chest down with her legs spread wide in stirrups and only a small piece of fabric covering her genitalia.”

That is indeed a grave allegation, one that would have made Lively’s case stronger. “Would have” because the actor she mentioned in the complaint, who allegedly made her uncomfortable in this intimate scene, has come forward to technically dismantle her account of what was happening behind the scenes.

In his comments to Page Six, actor Adam Mondschein, the OBGYN who aided in Lily’s delivery in the film, has claimed that his recollection of the scene is “very different than the one she described in her lawsuit.” As per the actor’s description, the actress was wearing a “full hospital gown, black shorts and torso-covering prosthetic to make her appear pregnant in addition to whatever personal garments she chose.”

Mondschein added that despite what Lively said in her complaint, when the scene in question was being shot, she never raised any issue or project that she was uncomfortable because “nothing unusual or improper occurred.”

“It was entirely professional.”

He also didn’t like the Gossip Girl star’s insinuation that he was not fit for the role of OBGYN. As for her assertion that Baldoni should have hired a local actor for the role, Mondschein shared he was a “local hire” since he is from New York and covered his own expenses for the job as per the usual rules of a contract for such roles.

In fact, the actor is willing to testify in court that Lively’s claims about her state in the scene are completely untrue. This would make yet another evidence by the actress whose authenticity is now dicey, just like how she has alleged that Baldoni barged into her trailer and “invaded” her privacy but text interactions shared by the director allegedly painted a different picture — of Lively inviting Baldoni while she was “pumping.”

But no matter how many questions get leveled at her accusations, she is adamant on her claims that Justin Baldoni sexually harassed her during the production of It Ends With Us.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy