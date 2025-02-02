‘Spicy and playfully bold, never with teeth’: Justin Baldoni kicks open hornets’ nest of chaos, publicly releases Blake Lively’s alleged ‘flirty and yummy’ messages 

Justin Baldoni has decided to fight fire with fire by launching his very own website to counter Blake Lively‘s sexual harassment allegations.

This website, which came into the spotlight thanks to a report from TMZ, showcases a variety of documents including a detailed lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist Leslie Sloane, with whom he’s locked in a $400 million legal battle. The site offers a timeline of events and personal communications including texts and emails between Baldoni and Lively during the making of the film It Ends With Us. One can’t help but raise an eyebrow — or perhaps both — at the tone and content of some of these messages.

For instance, in one of the messages, Lively describes her teasing as “flirty and yummy.”

“if you knew me (in person) longer you’d have a sense of how flirty and yummy the ball busting will play. It’s my love language. Spicy and playfully bold, never with teeth….”

In another alleged text from February 2023, Ryan Reynolds — who Candace Owens claims is the real culprit in this drama — seemingly gushes to Baldoni about how “excited” he is for them to work together. He mentions being eager for Blake to “crack open her creative piggy bank” with someone as “dynamic” as Baldoni, adding that he believes the collaboration will be “incredible.” Reynolds concludes by expressing his admiration, stating, “I happen to adore you, Justin.”

In another message, Baldoni talks about logistical arrangements to Lively, like when to meet the intimacy coordinator. Lively allegedly skipped the meeting:

“I feel good. I can meet her when we start thank you though!”

The exchanges also touch on sensitive topics. Baldoni allegedly expressed concerns about discussing a wardrobe change for Lively after receiving negative feedback from fans about her look. Another text from Lively invites Baldoni to rehearse lines while she was in her trailer, which later became a point of contention as she accused the director-actor of inappropriate visits during her breastfeeding times.

“I’m just pumping in my trailer if you wanna work on our lines.”

Baldoni allegedly replied:

“Copy. Eating with crew and will head that way.”

Ultimately, Baldoni’s launching of this website seems to be a strategic counterstrike against Lively’s accusations. All of this began when Lively filed a complaint against Baldoni in December 2023, accusing him of sexual harassment and launching a smear campaign against her. Baldoni responded with his lawsuit in January 2025, accusing Lively and Reynolds of defamation, extortion, and invasion of privacy.

Launching a website to lay out one’s version of the truth might seem like a brainy move, or at least a gutsy one in the game of public perception. It’s a play that could either clear the air or cloud it further, depending on whose lens you view it through. Lively, for her part, is also laying her cards on the table — like, for instance, Baldoni’s 2am voicemail, which is not doing him any favors.

The stakes are high, and the public is the jury.

