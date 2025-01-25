For Candace Owens, Blake Lively is innocent AND Justin Baldoni is innocent – the real culprit is ‘unhinged’ Ryan Reynolds

Conspiracy raccoon and noted LGBTQ+ antagonist, Candace Owens, couldn’t resist chiming in with her two cents on the Blake Lively – Justin Baldoni legal drama. Her hot take? Ryan Reynolds is the master chef of mischief in this kitchen of chaos.

Taking to Instagram, Owens claimed her inside scoop came from none other than a supposed insider on the set of It Ends With Us. According to this source, the trouble began when Reynolds visited the set, reviewed the dailies, and took issue with something in the script. Owens’ source also alleged that Reynolds and Lively were overheard arguing in her trailer and that Reynolds later pressured the WME talent agency to drop Baldoni as a client. Owens speculated that Reynolds’ actions might be motivated by insecurity, stemming from the fact that he tends to date and marry women significantly younger than himself.

“My opinion. Ryan Reynolds is grossly insecure. This, in part, motivated by the fact that he dates and married women who are almost a decade younger than him.”

Furthermore, she dredged up Reynolds’ portrayal of characters like Nicepool in Deadpool & Wolverine. Nicepool, portrayed as a faux feminist with a hairstyle similar to Baldoni’s, allegedly has dialogue that mocks Baldoni’s behavior on the It Ends With Us set. This, according to Owens, is further proof of Reynolds using his cinematic alter egos as vehicles for personal vendettas.

Doubling down, Owens cited an interview from The Adam Carolla Show featuring TJ Miller, who recounted a peculiar interaction with Reynolds on the set of Deadpool 2. Miller described an oddly meta moment where Reynolds, in character, disparaged Miller’s role right to his face:

“As the character, he was, like, horrifically mean to me. But to me. As if I’m Weasel. He was like, ‘You know what’s great about you, Weasel? You’re not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it’s funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.’ I just kind of listened and thought it was weird, and then I got off stage because they were like, ‘Cut…?’”

Owens wrapped up her theory with a bold final statement: “Ryan Reynolds is unhinged.” According to her, everything was fine on set until Reynolds showed up and allegedly lost his cool.

As tantalizing as Owens’ narrative might be, you’d want to take it with a hefty pinch of salt. The far-right commentator has proudly opposed feminism, LGBTQ+ rights, and common sense. So, it’s not exactly surprising if she’s cooking up her own toxic smear thought train. The ongoing legal battle between Lively and Baldoni has been marked by a series of accusations and counter-accusations, making it difficult to determine the full truth of the situation.

In December 2024, Lively lobbed a legal grenade, accusing Baldoni of dodgy behavior on the set of It Ends With Us. Baldoni responded in January 2025 with a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, Reynolds, and Lively’s publicist, accusing them of extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy. Lively has maintained that Baldoni’s lawsuit is a “desperate” attempt to undermine her own case.

