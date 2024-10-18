‘An agent of chaos’: Candace Owens reemerges from under her bridge to make claims about Kamala Harris’ Blackness

Candace Owens’ biggest flaw, and simultaneously her most fascinating quirk, is her ability to constantly delude herself. It takes a special kind of self-hate to actively fight against a fellow Black woman’s heritage claims. But that’s exactly what she’s been trying (and failing) to do with Kamala Harris.

In her endless, yet ineffective smear campaigns against Vice President Harris, Owens has taken her greatest (and dumbest) leap yet: she’s insisting that Harris’ grandmother is a fake. You read that right! Specifically, Owens claims that the Black woman in Harris’ memoir is– get this – not her real grandmother. And one can only hope that she took a few stretches before making such an outlandish reach.

HOLY SH*T 🚨 Kamala Harris has been busted by Candace Owens @RealCandaceO for LYING about having a BLACK GRANDMOTHER



A woman who was a family friend of Kamala's grandmother claims that "she was very fair skin," which contradicts the photo Kamala shared, where she claimed to be…

On her laughably delirious podcast Candace, the far right host and perpetual nuisance brought up new “evidence” contesting Kamala Harris’ Blackness. She professed to her equally deluded followers that she had discovered “footage” of a Jamaican woman refuting Kamala’s ties to her Black, Jamaican mother, Beryl. The unknown Jamaican woman, who Owens claimed “adored Kamala’s grandma Beryl,” attested that “the Beryl she knew, was white.”

Out of her little puddle of self-hate, Owens has clearly reemerged for her biggest joke yet. On the podcast, she attached the aforementioned footage, which begs the question of how and when she was able to verify these nonsensical claims. As Owens made faces reminiscent of a jester searching for approval from the noblemen in court, it was yet another stark reminder that she is willing to grasp at straws, in search of a pat on the back. However, what hurts the most is that Owens is only at home when fueling anti-Black rhetorics. It’s extra confusing when you take into account Kamala’s Jamaican father, Donald Harris. In his 2018 essay, Reflections of a Jamaican Father, Donald speaks fondly of both his daughter Kamala, and his mother, Beryl.

While it would take forever to dive into Owens’ audacity, which she evidently has excess of, her malicious attempts to discredit Harris’ Blackness are awfully laughable. For one, Candace Owens is a Black woman herself. And while it’s unclear when she hit her head and forgot this blatant fact, she’s been pandering to white audiences ever since she became a “conservative overnight.” But beyond the need to make Black people look bad in front of her followers, Owens particularly loves to discredit the heritage of mixed women. Take Meghan Markle, who Owens insisted was not “Black enough to be a victim of racism.”

As Kamala Harris continues to strive for the Oval Office, Owens remains in her chair, crossing her fingers for a seat at the table. Ironically, she will never earn a spot, especially as she looks to racist bigots for acceptance. Her viewership thrives on successfully riling up a conservative group of anti-Black paraders, and while they’ve propelled her to some semblance of success, she’s still evidently sad.

At the center of it all, is a woman with a warped view of journalism. In her multiple attempts to damage Black credibility in America, she’s lost her way. But deep down, Candace Owens realizes this irrefutable fact– which is why she has strategically positioned herself where she is. Every now and then, she takes advantage of centuries of Black compassion, and knows that she will never truly be cancelled. However, her latest rhetoric is ludicrous. But isn’t that what Candace Owens is after all? A ludicrous woman, with no true command of journalistic expertise, who has secured her position by simply talking trash.

