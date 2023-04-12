Candace Owens takes a break from being virulently transphobic to attack beloved music icon Lizzo

Candace Owens is wearing intolerance on her sleeve again in a shameless attempt to score points with bigots. After criticizing non-transphobic women, she attacked multihyphenate Lizzo for posting body-positive images.

The notorious attention seeker took to Twitter to post a spiteful, fat-shaming tweet about the Grammy Award winner’s appearance, suggesting that only women who conform to orthodox beauty standards can be considered beautiful.

If you peep comments on any of Lizzo’s “fat acceptance” photos, you will undoubtedly find a score of batshit insane women telling her that she looks beautiful.



Men do not lie to other men in this way. They do not pretend that clinical obesity is beauty. https://t.co/4b10SBVbDc — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 12, 2023

Historically the United States has always aspired to be a beacon of liberty founded on the idea that all people were free to pursue happiness as long as they did not cause harm to others. Lizzo is the embodiment of this philosophy. She is famous for her prodigious talent and for uplifting others.

Sadly, Owens has chosen to use her talent to earn a living as a professional gatekeeper of harmful ideologies. There is wisdom in the adage all criticism is an autobiography. While putting Lizzo down, Owens is callously exploiting her by seeking fame at her expense. It is an act of stunning avarice to build a brand by profiting from inflicting pain and suffering on others, especially people from marginalized groups.

In reality, other people’s bodies are their own business. From Owens’ statements, it seems she lives her life in mortal fear of falling out of favor with a social circle that believes they have a right to control others by attacking them when they fail to adhere to a dogmatic set of rules and regulations.

Lizzo, on the other hand, does what she wants. By doing so, she is free, and nothing on earth is more beautiful than that.