Candace Owens refuses to look in the mirror after online confrontation with Don Cheadle

Candace Owens and Don Cheadle appeared to have an online feud brewing after the actor checked her following her remarks against interior designer David Netto.

For context, the political commentator recently revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair magazine that her husband, George Farmer, “politely” reached out to Netto via email, hoping he could work on their home in Nashville, Tennessee. What’s even more telling, Owens disclosed that instead of Netto not responding or simply saying “no,” he wrote back that he would “rather get beat in the a– with a wooden plank.” Owens said while mentioning Netto’s comments.

“My husband wrote the most polite email because he’s always polite, he’s very English. We didn’t know if we could afford a designer or anything. Netto’s email read, ‘Dear George, thank you for your inquiry. I’d rather get beat in the a–with a wooden plank than ever go near either of you. Kind regards, David.'”

As Owens’ comments were shared on journalist Yashar Ali’s Twitter page, the 33-year-old replied that Netto’s reaction was a prime example of a “hateful, bigoted” person that is disguised as someone fighting for peace. Here’s where things get interesting – shortly after Owen’s tweet, Cheadle reposted the upload and added three mirror emojis as the caption to get the television host to comprehend that she had just described herself in the post.

When Owens got wind of Cheadle’s response, she expressed that although the Avengers: Endgame star has been sending her “mean tweets” for years, she won’t have beef with him because she enjoyed his work. In the tweet, the television host stated that some of her favorite projects star Cheadle, including Hotel Rwanda and House of Lies.

Don Cheadle… you’ve been sending me mean tweets for years but genuinely— I just love you too much as an actor to have beef with you my man.

Hotel Rwanda was a classic and House of Lies was my favorite.



We are just never going to have the beef you want.



Love you forever. https://t.co/v3yZiAMOyg — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 6, 2023

Since then, Owens’ tweet has gone viral, and many of her supporters commended her for taking the high road.

One individual raved over the class Owens showed Cheadle.

Classy response. — Flawd TV (@FlawdTV) April 6, 2023

At the same time, another Twitter user claimed that Owens’ response and maturity were refreshing to see.

Your maturity and wisdom are refreshing. — Cody (@codymayshere) April 6, 2023

A third person stated that they crowned Owens with the best tweet of the day.

This tweet wins the day! Absolutely perfect❤️ — HMS Chaos (@hmseaton17) April 6, 2023

Owens was praised for being graceful.

Said with grace, well done Candace! — Lisa M L (@madsen19) April 6, 2023

At this time, Cheadle has yet to respond to Owens’ tweet.