‘Did that really need to be said?’: Justin Baldoni’s 2am voicemail mentioning Blake Lively’s bosom isn’t exactly working in his favor

A voice note sent to Blake Lively by Justin Baldoni is the latest piece of communication to hit the headlines, as the bitter legal saga between the It Ends With Us co-stars continues to unfold.

The voice memo, which spans nearly seven minutes, was sent to Lively at 2am, reportedly around the time that It Ends With Us was in preproduction. The voice note sees Baldoni apologize to Lively for any hurt feelings he may have caused by his reaction to her suggested rewrites to an opening scene in the film. If you recall, this is the scene that was also the subject of a meeting Lively hosted in her apartment, which Baldoni attended alongside Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, and friend, Taylor Swift.

Justin Baldoni just leaked a 6 minute voice memo he sent Blake Lively at 2am where he says “we have chemistry i’ve felt it in the room since we met” & then goes on talking about Blake’s breasts… yeah he definitely sexually harassed her. Lets wrap this uppic.twitter.com/GXgZ94bFDc — la bella vita (@drugproblem) January 28, 2025

As such, the voice note is the latest in the back-and-forth between Baldoni and Lively over the opening scene, and appears to have been sent sometime after the meeting. “I’m really sorry I f***ed up,” Baldoni says in the voice memo. “One thing you should know about me is I will admit and apologize when I fail.” The actor — who also directed It Ends With Us — goes on to say that he is “far from perfect” and is a “very flawed man,” adding that he is often “going to put my foot in my mouth.”

“I’m going to piss you off probably, but I will always apologize and find my way back to center,” Baldoni can be heard saying. “That is one thing I can assure you of. I’m sorry I made you feel that way.” Elements of the meeting were also revealed in Baldoni’s $400 million lawsuit against Lively and Reynolds, which claimed that Lively’s script rewrites “dramatically differed” from the original version, but that Baldoni felt pressured to make the changes in the presence of Reynolds and Swift.

The mental gymnastics yall are doing for Justin Baldoni. It’s okay to admit that he was unprofessional at times too. He did not need to send a voice note at 2am saying “I felt the chemistry in the room when we met.” Did that really need to be said? pic.twitter.com/I33tVaGJhu — Rita 💖✨ (@ZRidaRida19) January 27, 2025

According to the lawsuit, Lively wasn’t happy with Baldoni’s compromise that they meet “somewhere in the middle” in regards to the script changes, and sent a lengthy email saying that his suggestion “stung” and “didn’t feel so great.” In the same email, Lively recounted feeling stifled by past filmmakers when offering her creative input, which Baldoni addresses in the voice memo. “I am so sorry you have been through what you’ve been through with these other filmmakers and producers,” Baldoni says, before describing said filmmakers as “f**kheads.”

“I know I don’t need to say it, but that’s not at all going to be, or hopefully has been, the experience with me.” Towards the end of the voice note, Baldoni says that he’s “going to stop rambling” because Lively “probably [has] kids all over you and a baby on your boob and you’re listening to me ramble at two in the morning.” He concluded the message by asking Lively to “give Ryan my love.” Those latter moments of the recording have captured the ire of onlookers, particularly given Lively’s claims that Baldoni sexually harassed her on the film set; the civil lawsuit that kickstarted it all.

Justin Baldoni sent Blake Lively a voice note at 2:00 AM. There is no world where your creepy ass, harassing coworker should be doing that but bird brain simps are going to find a way to romanticize and infantilize him for it — Riley Freeman (@TrillaryBlinton) January 28, 2025

“[Baldoni] goes on talking about Blake’s breasts,” one user wrote on X, “yeah he definitely sexually harassed her. Let’s wrap this up.” Elsewhere, users described the voice note as “unprofessional” and questioned whether the mention of Lively’s breast “really need[ed] to be said.” Of course, this will be far from the only commentary to swarm this seemingly never ending saga, with the legal battle receiving an official court date just this week. If neither party can resolve their respective suits, the case will go to trail in March, 2026.

