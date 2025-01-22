Justin Baldoni’s lawyer releases raw footage to challenge Blake Lively’s claims, plans to release more evidence on website

Justin Baldoni is intent on proving his innocence amid Blake Lively’s claims of sexual harassment, and in the latest in this back-and-forth between the two camps, Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, has released raw footage that aims to refute one of the actress’ claims.

One of Lively’s claims in her lawsuit alleges that while shooting a montage scene with no audio, Baldoni “slowly dragged his lips from her ear and down her neck as he said, ‘it smells so good.’” Baldoni refuted the claim in his lawsuit, saying that he was only responding to the actress’ comment about the smell of her spray tan. Freedman has now shared unedited footage with TMZ capturing the moment when Lively’s claim supposedly occurred. In the video, Lively and Baldoni are slow dancing while talking to each other, and although the scene required no audio, their microphones were on when it was recorded.

The two, while staying in character and gazing at each other, are casually discussing random topics. At one point, Baldoni leans toward Lively’s neck and asks, “Am I getting beard on you today?” Lively laughs and replies, “I’m probably getting spray tan on you.” Baldoni responds with, “It smells good,” prompting Lively to say, “It’s not that. It’s my body makeup.” Baldoni then spins Lively around and calls out, “Alright, cut!”

Justin Baldoni’s lawyer plans to reveal more information

Baldoni’s lawsuit addressed what took place and read, “Any suggestion that this scene was filmed in any manner other than pure professionalism by Baldoni is unequivocally countered with actual evidence.” Many who have been following the legal saga between the It Ends With Us actors responded on social media, with some saying that the video gives context to each side’s claims. A statement at the start of the 10-minute raw footage reads the scene was shot on May 23, 2023, adding that both Lively and Baldoni acted “within the scope of the scene” where their characters — Lily and Ryle — were supposedly “falling in love and longing to be close to one another.”

In a statement, Baldoni’s lawyer said that his client “has nothing to hide” and he has the right to defend himself. Furthermore, they plan to reveal more pieces of evidence to refute Lively’s claims by setting up a website that will contain “all correspondence as well as relevant videos that quash” Lively’s allegations. While many following the drama are eagerly anticipating more “receipts,” others believe it’s a matter best left to the courts. Lively’s camp has not responded to the release of the footage as of writing.

Meanwhile, Baldoni is taking a break from his legal drama to spend quality time with his family. The actor was spotted with his wife Emily and their two children enjoying a vacation in Hawaii. Baldoni was photographed having fun at a beach and posing for pictures with fans. Prior to that, TMZ spotted him and his family at LAX where he was asked how he was holding up amid his legal battle. Baldoni was all smiles as he said that he was “grateful to be with family” and was getting through the controversy with help from his closest friends, family, and his faith.

