‘Blondie, I’ve found your next career move’: As Taylor Swift goes 2 for 2 in Super Bowl appearances, fans know exactly what she should do next

Taylor Swift has gained a reputation for being a lucky charm for boyfriend Travis Kelce’s NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs. But more so than her (online) world-famous “Tayvodoo,” maybe it is her coaching skills that are making all these wins happen. And a secret third thing.

The Chiefs secured a spot in the Super Bowl for a third consecutive year on Sunday, marking Swift’s second appearance at the year’s biggest game as Kelce’s personal cheerleader and, some say, playmaker. It’s become a running joke that Swift is dabbling in football coaching, with Kelce’s teammate, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, revealing she had “started drawing up plays” back in August.

Even if Kelce says her ideas have not quite made it to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid’s office due to being “biased,” it’s still a fact that the team has only lost three of the over 20 games that Swift has attended since the two began dating in late 2023. One Swiftie has even attempted to lay down the singer’s stats as the Chiefs assistant coach/amulet.

“Taylor Swift has attended 22 Chiefs games since her 1st back in 2023. She has seen a win at 19 of them. That’s an 86.3% win rate with Taylor in attendance,” they noted. Even crazier is the fact that, if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl in February, her success rate will increase to 87 percent — Kelce’s jersey number. Any bona fide Swiftie will know how much numbers like these play into the singer’s success and career.

Now that Swift has conquered every stage, every accolade, and every chart there is to conquer as a musician, maybe it’s time she expands her portfolio to a new profession. “Congrats to Taylor Swift going 2 for 2 on Super Bowls. Blondie, I’ve found your next career move, and it’s coaching,” another fan offered, while a third simply posted photos of the singer shouting passionately from the stands with the caption “LET HER COACH.”

It’s a good thing, then, that Swift and Reid seem to be good friends. The singer and the coach were seen hugging on the Arrowhead Stadium field after Sunday’s game as family and friends celebrated the big win with the team. “I know he’s grateful for all the Tayvoodoo and direct hotline to god,” one X user joked.

When Swift and Kelce first struck up their romance, Reid quipped that he had met the singer before his tight end could. Swift used to attend her hometown football games with her dad during Reid’s stint as the Philadelphia Eagles’ coach. “That was the last thing Trav wanted to hear, that I knew her before him,” the 66-year-old told SiriusXM’s Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray in Jan. 2024. “She told him, ‘I know your coach.’ And he went, ‘Oh, God, come on!’”

Now, about that secret third thing… It turns out that, beyond all the “Tayvoodoo,” “Tayblessings,” and “Tayplays,” Swift also ensures a great performance from the squad by keeping them fed and happy, says coach Reid. “She made the offensive linemen these homemade poptars,” he revealed in February during NBC Sports’ PFT Live. “It was over, she knew right where to go,” he mused.

It seems Swift is brilliant at anything she tries her hand at. So, if she ever gets bored by songwriting (and we really sincerely hope she never will), it sounds like she has a future on the field. For this year’s Super Bowl, however, there is no way Swift will come out defeated. The game, which will happen on Feb. 9, will see her beau’s side (Chiefs) face off against her childhood team (Eagles). It can’t get more Taylor Swift than that.

