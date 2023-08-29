Bob Barker’s publicist reveals the late star proposed to his longtime girlfriend multiple times

Bob Barker, the host of the longest-running game show in North American television history peacefully passed away in his sleep on Aug. 26 at the age of 99. However, Barker’s life was as eventful as it was long, especially his love life.

Barker married his childhood love Dorothy Jo Gideon in 1945 when he was only 22 years old and remained by her side until her death from lung cancer at age 57 in 1981. But as fate weaved its intricate threads, Bob Barker’s journey with love met an unanticipated second act. He soon crossed paths with Nancy Burnet in 1983, whose companionship held firm until his final moments.

Nancy Burnet and Bob Barker bonded over their shared passion for animal rights and The Price Is Right host chronicled their encounter in his 2009 memoir, calling Nancy “one great-looking lady” (via The Hollywood Life). It eventually became clear that Barker loved her, and his publicist has now confirmed that the late actor proposed to Nancy Burnet several times.

In a statement to ET, Barker’s publicist Roger Neal revealed that “Bob actually asked Nancy to marry him several times.” The two have a 40-year relationship, or companionship, which was brimming with love and care from both sides. However, Nancy refused all of Barker’s marriage proposals, citing that “she was fine with the way things were. She loved being his companion.”

Nancy cared for Barker over the last five years “around the clock” before he passed away peacefully at his Los Angeles home. She was “completely devoted to making sure that his healthcare, that his care on a daily, around-the-clock basis, was the top.” Neal held Burnet in high regard for her selfless care of Barker:

“In my opinion, she is a saint for having done that. I don’t think anybody could have done the job she’s done. I think she was the absolute best person to take care of him.”

Even though the media romantically associated the two, Neal said that “they never lived together” and instead had separate homes. But despite their lack of interest in getting married, Neal highlighted their satisfying friendship, which was characterized by “admiration and respect for each other.”

“I know he loved her,” he says. “I know that she cared deeply for him.”

Nancy spoke about Barker’s passing on The Today Show, remembering and praising the “trailblazing work” she did together with Barker “to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry and improve the plight of abused and exploited animals in the United States and internationally.”

She also remembered their fulfilling friendship and added, “We were great friends over these 40 years. He will be missed.” Meanwhile, Neal remembers and cherishes his time with Barker since he was just 25 years old. Speaking on how the late icon will be remembered, he added that Barker “lived a wonderful life and helped mankind and animal-kind.” With years of advocacy and groundwork, “he left this planet a much better place than he found it.”

“I think he leaves a legacy from television that will not be matched, will not be duplicated. I think he leaves a legacy for the animals. I think if animals could talk they would all be applauding Bob Barker today.”

Following the sad news of his death, various other celebrities have also come forward and paid tribute to the late host, including Adam Sandler, Drew Carey, Tom Bergeron, and more. Bob Barker will remain an irreplaceable gem for television and will forever be alive in the collective consciousness of everyone who saw him work his magic on television screens.