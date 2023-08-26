The face of an institution and a television personality beloved to all, Bob Barker, has died at 99 years old. The host of The Price Is Right, Barker appeared in over 3,000 episodes as one of the longest-running game show hosts in television history. Roger Neal, Barker’s publicist, released a statement via NBC News about the passing of the well-known celebrity.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us.”

Barker is remembered not just for the longevity of his career but for how he gave life back to the game show when it was in trouble. Initially hired in the early ‘70s, he became the host for The Price Is Right after its popularity had declined decades previously. After appearing in an impressive number of episodes, his legacy helped the show thrive even after the famed personality’s retirement. Known for his affable personality and delightful interactions with contestants, he was truly the lingering bastion of a bygone era.

The host first started his prolific run on the ’50s game show Truth and Consequences for almost two decades. The success of the trivia show made him a prime candidate to take over The Price Is Right years down the line. His hosting became so notable and appreciated during his reign that it carried him into the world of acting as well.

In his heyday, Barker also had the habit of playing himself in several humorous roles. The television host appears in Adam Sandler’s classic Billy Madison in an unforgettable scene. Though not even the first choice for the role, The Price Is Right host was agreeable to duking it out with Sandler in the golf comedy. Sandler noted in That Scene With Dan Patrick that Barker’s only stipulation for appearing in the film was that he win the fight.

And who could forget his legendary guest appearance in How I Met Your Mother as Barney’s (Neil Patrick Harris) fake father? Living his entire life believing the lie his mother told him that the celebrity was his birth father, Barney finally gets the opportunity to meet him when he appears on the show. Barney ultimately understands that Bob Barker is not his father, but still receives the hug from a father figure he always needed. Barker’s willingness to appear in such silly fare has confirmed his sense of humor and cemented him in the entertainment zeitgeist as an American icon. In a world where streaming has taken over and daytime shows are a thing of the past, Barker will be remembered fondly.