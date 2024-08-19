‘Boy Meets World’ star Danielle Fishel’s cancer diagnosis, explained

What ’90s kid didn’t love Topanga Lawrence?! The Boy Meets World character had perfect grades, a not-so-perfect but adorable boyfriend, and of course, that beautiful long blonde hair. I was also a fan of the character’s corny catchphrase “But I’m Topanga!” Now fans are sad to hear that Danielle Fishel has been diagnosed with cancer.

While she’s been famous ever since those glorious ’90s days portraying her popular relatable teen drama character, Fishel has kept fans like me because she seems genuinely sweet and lovely. I can’t be the only one wanting to know about her breast cancer diagnosis, so let’s find out more.

What kind of cancer does Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel have?

Photo via Disney Channel

Fishel explained on her popular podcast “Pod Meets World” that she has a type of breast cancer that is known as ductal carcinoma in situ (or DCIS). According to People, instead of having chemotherapy or radiation, which can be mentally and physically taxing, the actress is going to have surgery. She will also have “follow-up treatment” and explained “I’m going to be fine.”

Fishel was diagnosed after she got a mammogram, which is a reminder to go to that appointment because it’s possible to catch a health problem like this when there’s still time to treat it. She shared on the podcast that although she once figured she would stay quiet if she was diagnosed with cancer, she realized that speaking up is the best thing she can do. She also made the wise statement that there are lessons “at the very beginning of a story or in the very messy middle of a story.”

Fishel said DCIS is “technically stage zero” breast cancer and “very, very, very early.” Her fans are likely curious about what exactly it is (I know I am) and it turns out that the cancer cells are in a milk duct in your chest, not the tissue of each breast, as explained by the Mayo Clinic. Although people might go through hormone therapy or radiation, it sounds like Fishel is just getting surgery.

Since the actress is so honest in every episode of “Pod Meets World,” which she co-hosts with her Boy Meets World co-stars Will Friedle and Rider Strong, it’s not a huge surprise that she would open up about this topic as well. Fishel recently shared she was shocked and disgusted when producers wanted to write a storyline about Topanga putting on weight because she had put on some pounds herself. She even shared she had a crush on Strong (relatable).

As a mom of two sons named Keaton Joseph Karp and Adler Lawrence Karp, Fishel’s breast cancer diagnosis must have been even more terrifying. No one wants to go to an annual mammogram and get this news. Thankfully, while DCIS is of course still breast cancer and needs to be taken seriously, Fishel is getting the treatment she needs and she’s going to recover. I’m sure I’m not the only Boy Meets World fan who is happy to hear that.

