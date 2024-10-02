‘Happy Birthday Captain Marvel’: Brie Larson just turned 35 and you won’t even believe how many celebrities share a birthday with her

Happy Libra season, everyone. The best month of the year is upon us and, as always, it was ushered in by what may well be the most star-studded birthday of the Gregorian Calendar, led by none other than Captain Marvel herself.

The magic you start feeling in the air on Oct. 1 isn’t just in your head. It seems the date really does hold some kind of superpower because you wouldn’t believe the amount of uber-talented people who were born on it, beginning with the stunning Brie Larson, who turned 35, and the Julie Andrews who turned 89.

It’s international Brie Larson’s day, so happiest birthday to my favorite actress, superhero and human being, love you tons🤍🎉 pic.twitter.com/ONlnSZaqoO — quinzi_ ♧ (@quinzel_ms) October 1, 2024 the word “mother” gets thrown around a lot, but julie andrews quite literally raised us all. she IS mother. whether it’s on the alps, flying through the sky, or ruling a kingdom, she took care of us all in one way or another. happy birthday to our actual mother 🩷 pic.twitter.com/2fzzvi1vVF — benji (@sevenbenjisins) October 1, 2024

Also on Oct. 1st, 2024, former president Jimmy Carter turned 100th. Born in 1924, he became the first U.S. President to live a full century. He’s been in hospice care for the last 19th months in the same one-story home he built with the former first lady in the early 1960s in his hometown of Plains, Georgia. The 100-year-old joined his friends and family on his birthday to witness a military flyover with four fighter jets.

Jimmy Carter was alive for the rise and fall of Nazi Germany, the moon landing, Y2K, and the creation of the Talk Tuah podcast https://t.co/PAGHirbqC3 — Jacob Throneberry (@jtberry97) October 1, 2024 Jimmy Carter is now too old to play with Legos 🧱 pic.twitter.com/bM0qX0yY5O — History Calendar (@historycalendar) October 1, 2024

While that triad is impressive as is, the list is far from ending there. How about Emerald Fennell, the Oscar-winning director of Promising Young Woman and Saltburn? English actors Rupert Friend (Asteroid City, Anatomy of a Scandal) and Richard Harris (two-time Oscar-nominated actor most famous for playing Albus Dumbledore in the first two Harry Potter films)? Or maybe Hangover actor Zach Galifianakis and Lovecraft Country‘s Jurnee Smollett?

Not content? Sarah Drew of Grey’s Anatomy fame, Stranger Things alum Priah Ferguson, Mission Impossible bad guy Esai Morales, Shadowhunters heartthrob Matthew Daddario, Randy Quaid’s older brother Randy, and Walter Matthau of the Lemmon/Matthau comedy duo were all Oct. 1 babies as well. And let’s not forget queen Michaela Coel who was born in London in 1987 and has thankfully decided to bless us with her artistry for the last ten years.

Image via HBO/BBC One

Who we can forget is former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Theresa May. Other controversial figures born Oct. 1 include English soccer rising star Mason Greenwood, who was accused of abusing his girlfriend, and American actor Stephen Collins who confessed to sexually assaulting three minors in 2014.

Still, the balance is undoubtedly positive. Tell me another birthday that has originated four Oscars, seven Emmys, six BAFTAs, ten Golden Globes, four Grammys, one presidency of the United States, and one prime ministry of the United Kingdom. I’m willing to bet that you can’t.

All these famous birthdays on the first day of October are just further evidence that this really the greatest month of the year. Fall is in its full glory with all its warm colors, chilly winds, and warm pumpkin beverages, and Halloween is just around the corner. It’s the perfect balance of busy and mellow. I know my fellow Libras will agree.





