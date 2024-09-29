‘This should be the next bond woman’: Marvel’s most controversial actress finds her next billion-dollar franchise with one simple photoshoot

Several famous women who have starred in Marvel Studios movies have been the center of high-profile controversies. Letitia Wright and Evangeline Lilly, for example, have both been deemed irresponsible for sharing anti-vaccination views.

Brie Larson, however, seems to attract controversy for *checks notes* merely existing. She doesn’t smile? Controversial. Promotes feminism? Controversial. Shrugging off negative critical reviews? Controversial. Thankfully, more recently, the Marvel actress, who plays Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has garnered attention for all the right reasons — for looking fabulous in a photoshoot.

the other night 🖤 pic.twitter.com/U9kuFqrtwp — Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 27, 2024

Posting on her X account, Larson shared four photos of a simplistic shoot in which she’s wearing a classy little black dress and standing against a white background. The Oscar-winning star, who will turn 35 on Oct. 1, looks absolutely stunning in the images — a notion her followers tended to agree with. In fact, one fan suggestion — which was completely on-point, incidentally — is that the shoot proves that the MCU star would be perfect for a role in another blockbuster movie franchise.

The franchise in question? James Bond.

Brie Larson should join the James Bond franchise

The fan suggested Larson should be “the next Bond woman.” While it’s unknown whether the fan meant Larson would be ideal for playing a female version of James Bond or a typical “Bond girl” isn’t clear, we have to imagine the immensely talented star would nail either role with her effortlessly cool demeanor and incredible look.

Meanwhile, praise came in from every direction for Larson, with arguably the most elaborate compliment coming from this user:

Various compliments about Larson came from other users, who wrote about how great she looked and what a nice person she is. Here are a few of them:

Of course, there were some rude idiots, as is the online norm. As usual, their spelling, in addition to their rudeness, demonstrated why they shouldn’t be allowed internet access and why their opinions aren’t worth taking notice of.

It was nice (for the most part) to see Larson on the end of some positivity. All too often, she’s been the proverbial punchbag for fans and the media, and it’s frankly wholly unjustified.

We’ll look forward to seeing her reprising her role as Captain Marvel in the near future and, hopefully, showing up in the Bond franchise, too. With Daniel Craig having departed the role after 15 years and five appearances in 2021, it’s there for the taking, and a fresh female take on the character would undoubtedly be intriguing. For now, as per IMDb, her only apparent upcoming project is the comedy movie Lady Business, which she is both starring in and directing. However, the film has been in the pipeline for some time, so whether or not it will actually happen remains to be seen.

