6 Brie Larson films from every genre that easily prove the haters wrong

Regardless of where you fall on the Captain Marvel debate, you can’t deny the charm Brie Larson brings to her MCU hero. Working in the industry from an early age, Larson has traversed across TV and film, bringing her amazing talent with her to every project.

With The Marvels getting blasted by fans and critics alike, many are finding refuge in Larson’s other projects to get their taste of her abilities. Considering her first film role dates back to 2001, there’s a lot of options to choose from when you get a hankering for Brie Larson. So, to satisfy your craving, regardless of what type of movie you prefer, here are the best films of Larson’s across all the genres she’s done.

COMEDY — 21 Jump Street

When people talk about the Jump Street films from Lord and Miller, the focus is always on leads Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill for their ridiculous portrayal of cops pretending to be high schoolers. But often overlooked are the actors playing actual high schoolers, like Dave Franco and Larson. Larson in particular has a hilarious role playing the deadpan drama star Molly who is falling for Schmidt (Hill). The scene with her tripping on the mysterious drug HFS proves Larson has the comedic chops to stand against some larger powerhouse comedians.

ROMANCE — The Spectacular Now

Surprisingly, Larson has never had the chance to be a lead in a romantic film yet in her career. However, that hasn’t stopped her from participating in the genre in more supporting roles. Take, for example, her role as Miles Teller’s ex in The Spectacular Now. She gets the chance to play into a relationship while also acting as a driving force between the two leads, since she’s the reason they even get together in the first place.

MUSICAL — Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Yes, Scott Pilgrim isn’t a musical film. We don’t care, the only reason we watch this film is for Brie Larson performing “Black Sheep.” 10/10 performance every time. If they make a filmed version of Six, we need her in the cast.

ACTION — Fast X

Thankfully, someone else besides Marvel saw potential in Larson’s butt-kicking abilities and gave her a role in the latest Fast & Furious film as the daughter of Mr. Nobody (fellow MCU-er Kurt Russell), Tess. Larson fits in with the rest of the ensemble well, and is definitely able to throw punches right alongside Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and the rest of the family.

DRAMA — Room

Larson won her first Oscar from playing Ma in Room and rightfully so. While Larson had starred in dramas like Short Term 12 and The Gambler before, playing a young hostage forced into captivity with her son gave her so much material to work with. You feel her pain as she tries to create a happy life for her son even in the worst of circumstances, proving Larson’s acting success hasn’t been just luck.

SUPERHERO — Captain Marvel

Listen, we get it. You think Captain Marvel is an overpowered hero, she’s a Mary Sue, she’s boring. Whatever excuse you use to write off this MCU entry, that doesn’t change the fact Larson kills it as Carol Danvers. She’s snarky, powerful, stylish, and just overall someone we want to be friends with even without the powers.