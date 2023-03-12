Brie Larson modestly offers encouragement ahead of the Oscars by reminding everyone she’s already got one

The obvious downside to the Academy Awards is that the vast majority of nominees go home empty-handed, but that’s not something that Brie Larson ever has to worry about again.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran was named as the Best Actress winner back in 2016 for her tour-de-force performance in Room, long before she was headlining billion-dollar superhero blockbusters and proving herself to be arguably the most polarizing presence in the long-running superhero franchise’s extensive multiverse.

Having a 100 percent success rate in terms of her nominations-to-victories ration, Larson isn’t accustomed to walking away from the biggest event on the Hollywood calendar without a trophy to put on the mantle, so it’s bad news for almost everyone shortlisted tonight that they won’t be able to take her sage advice on board ans gaze lovingly into the eyes of their very own golden baldie.

Encouraging everyone who wins at the #Oscars tonight to play an intense staring contest with their statues ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/mHQhpMPgZl — Brie Larson (@brielarson) March 12, 2023

For the most part, the major categories have been fairly easy to predict, but there’s something in the water indicating that more than a few upsets could be on the cards. By this time tomorrow morning, you’d expect social media to have been reduced to little more than a smoldering pile of furious rubble as everyone debates, dissects, and cries onto their keyboards over the evening’s events.

Not that it affects, Larson, though, who’s been basking in the warm glow of her very own Oscar for seven years, a feeling that plenty more first-time victors will be hoping to experience by the time they need to pack up and head to one of the many star-studded after parties.