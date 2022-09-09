The British public is already tired of mandatory sad music after the Queen’s death

The United Kingdom awoke to find itself a nation in mourning after the death of Queen Elizabeth II yesterday. The mood is somber everywhere, with many traveling to Royal residencies to pay their respects, television still dominated by coverage of the reaction, and most entertainment and sporting events have been canceled.

This state of affairs is set to continue for some time to come, as Buckingham Palace has requested a period of mourning lasting up to seven days after the Queen’s Funeral.

NEW: Buckingham Palace: “The King's wish that a period of Royal Mourning be observed from now until seven days after The Queen’s Funeral. The date of the Funeral will be confirmed in due course”. — Minnie Stephenson (@MinnieStephC4) September 9, 2022

One instant consequence was that every radio station in the country has switched to their ‘sad music’ playlist, as playing anything upbeat or happy runs the risk of appearing disrespectful. We’re only beginning day one of this, and many are already getting tired of being inundated with constant depressing tunes.

Yes, the Queen is dead and we’re all sad, but it’s still Friday:

i hate being british all the radio stations are playing sad music and talking about the queen.. like we know. it’s friday where are the tunes pic.twitter.com/j0HvWl2ssw — ᓭི༏ᓯྀ (@elfious) September 9, 2022

Some are only now realizing what we’re in for:

I’m all for mourning over the Queen and all, but depressing music on the radio? Fr? — LucasT02 (@lucas_tennant) September 9, 2022

For others it’s just a normal day:

Why does the media feel the need to try and push people into feeling sad, every bloody radio station playing depressing music, I get that the queen has died, its sad for her family but not for me I didnt know her personally, just another normal day. — Rob H (@rob071085) September 9, 2022

Others resent being made to feel sad by taking away things that make us happy:

Don’t get me started on them looking cancel all sports for 10 days and telling tv stations not to play any comedy. People are already going through shit times, why cancel sports etc, the things that make people happy. Makes no sense to me man. — Steven Strotten (@StevenStrotten) September 9, 2022

Even the specific choices of depressing music is getting under people’s skin:

i get that radio stations can't play jolly music rn bc of the queen's death but heart needs to step up their game these are the most atrocious tribute songs ever 😭😭 — edith ✨️ holy smerchette (@hesitant_poison) September 9, 2022

Even ‘Fun Kids’ radio is at it:

I’m not saying the protocol after the Queen’s death is OTT but the Fun Kids radio station is playing sombre classical music. — ROAR Tom (@TomFromROAR) September 9, 2022

Some stations are trying to simply play slower versions of happier songs to make do:

Also I love that pop music radio stations version of somber 'the Queen is dead' music is just to play their slowest songs or in the case of Capital just slowed down versions of regular songs — Naomi Davidson (@Naomi_E_D) September 8, 2022

It seems that the United Kingdom won’t be dancing happily for some time to come, so they’d better get used to being miserable and mournful for the next few weeks. With so much of this still to come over September expect more annoyance to build as sadness is repeatedly enforced on the public and ‘fun’ events remain canceled.

More on the reactions to the Queen’s death as we hear them.