The British public is already tired of mandatory sad music after the Queen’s death
The United Kingdom awoke to find itself a nation in mourning after the death of Queen Elizabeth II yesterday. The mood is somber everywhere, with many traveling to Royal residencies to pay their respects, television still dominated by coverage of the reaction, and most entertainment and sporting events have been canceled.
This state of affairs is set to continue for some time to come, as Buckingham Palace has requested a period of mourning lasting up to seven days after the Queen’s Funeral.
One instant consequence was that every radio station in the country has switched to their ‘sad music’ playlist, as playing anything upbeat or happy runs the risk of appearing disrespectful. We’re only beginning day one of this, and many are already getting tired of being inundated with constant depressing tunes.
Yes, the Queen is dead and we’re all sad, but it’s still Friday:
Some are only now realizing what we’re in for:
For others it’s just a normal day:
Others resent being made to feel sad by taking away things that make us happy:
Even the specific choices of depressing music is getting under people’s skin:
Even ‘Fun Kids’ radio is at it:
Some stations are trying to simply play slower versions of happier songs to make do:
It seems that the United Kingdom won’t be dancing happily for some time to come, so they’d better get used to being miserable and mournful for the next few weeks. With so much of this still to come over September expect more annoyance to build as sadness is repeatedly enforced on the public and ‘fun’ events remain canceled.
More on the reactions to the Queen’s death as we hear them.