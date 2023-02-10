Britney Spears blasts reports her family and friends were planning an intervention

Britney Spears has told her fans via Instagram not to believe everything they read on the internet.

The singer took to Instagram to express her frustration over the false claims regarding her health. She blasts those who have been spreading stories regarding her personal life and claims that she may no longer post on Instagram due to the rumors, although this wouldn’t be the first time that the “Toxic” singer has stopped posting to her Instagram.

It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died … I mean at some point enough is enough !!! I’m probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there’s obviously a lot of people who don’t wish me well !!!

Claims regarding a supposed intervention were reported by TMZ, which states “close sources” to Britney claimed that the pop star had been struggling with substance abuse, causing her to behave erratically. As well as this, Spears had supposedly not been taking her medication to stabilize herself. Allegedly, her close friends and family had arranged for an intervention to take place, with TMZ’s sources stating the plan did not involve Britney’s parents or two sons. However, according to the sources, the singer somehow became aware of the intervention and the plan was changed.

Britney herself fervently denied these rumors on her Instagram. In the post she claims to be doing fine and suggests that her rocky past is now far behind her, “it’s not 2007 … it’s 2023” before reminding everyone that her conservatorship ended over a year ago.

Rumors regarding Spears’ mental health and well-being have been at the center of public attention for a long time. The public concern for the pop singer’s well-being only intensified when Britney was freed from her 13-year-long conservatorship, in which she was legally under the control of her father, Jamie Spears.

In the time since, Spears has found herself being scrutinized by fans and others who claim to be concerned for her health. Many look to her post history on Instagram and TikTok, thinking that they can somehow determine her mental and physical state from what she’s putting out online.

In the year since her conservatorship ended, Britney has kept herself busy. The singer not only released a duet with Elton John, but also married model and actor Sam Asghari in June last year.

It’s easy to see Spears’s frustration with the media, after spending so long under the scrutiny of the public and having every private drama shared with the world. Regardless of whether the rumors have any basis in reality, now may be the time to give Britney some privacy.