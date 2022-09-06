Britney Spears confronts 15-year-old son Jayden over his comments in recent interview

Britney Spears has publicly responded to her 15-year-old son Jayden James’ disparaging comments in an interview that recently aired on 60 Minutes Australia.

In the interview, Jayden said that he and his brother don’t spend time with Spears but hope to when she gets “better mentally.” They also skipped the singer’s recent wedding to Sam Asghari.

The ‘Toxic” singer took to Instagram and shared a voice memo responding to Jayden’s remarks about her mental health.

“Jayden, as you undermine my behavior just like my whole family always has with, ‘Hope she gets better, I will pray for her’ … Pray for what?”

She also said that she has to keep working so she can pay off her mother’s legal fees and her house.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CiIxOheNcxX/?hl=en

The reason Jayden was so “hateful,” she said, was that he was worried he would stop getting money when he turned 18. Jayden will turn 16 this month and his brother Sean Preston will turn 17 two days later on Sept. 14.

“Do you guys want me to get better so I can continue to give your dad $40,000 a month? Or is the reasoning behind you guys deciding to be hateful is because it’s actually over in two years and you don’t get anything?”

In the voice memo, Spears also said that instead of the vitriol from her family she needs “unconditional love and support.”

“It saddens me not one of you have valued me as a person. You’ve witnessed how my family has been to me and that’s all you know. Like I said, I feel you all secretly like to say something’s wrong with me.”

She also noted that she spoke about a conversation she had with Jayden about why she couldn’t see them more, with him responding that “it’ll change.”

“You and your brother left me in that house always two hours early. Preston would sleep. You would play the piano the whole time. And if I didn’t shower you guys with gifts and have amazing food ready and play a motherf—king saint, it was still never good enough.”

Spears then blamed her father Jamie for ruining the dynamic between her and her sons. The famous singer’s conservatorship controlled by her father was ended by a judge last year.

“Honestly, my dad needs to be in jail for the rest of his life,” the singer said.

Jayden said the older Spears only had his mother’s best interests in mind when he established the relationship. Despite the support, Jayden went live on Instagram in 2020 and called his grandfather “a pretty big dick” who can “go and die,” according to Page Six.

At the end of her message, Britney claimed that the ordeal has made her stop believing in God.

“God would not allow that to happen to me if a God existed. I don’t believe in God anymore because of the way my children and my family have treated me. There is nothing to believe in anymore. I’m an atheist, y’all.”