Brittany Murphy’s cause of death, confirmed

Brittany Murphy dreamt of becoming a big star from a young age. She did commercials and had small stints on TV shows, but her breakout role came in the 1995’s Clueless where she played Tai. Afterward, she appeared in a string of films including Girl Interrupted, 8 Mile, and Happy Feet, among others. However, her promising career was cut short when she unexpectedly passed away in 2009.

At the time of her death, Murphy lived in her Hollywood Hills home with her mom Sharon, and husband Simon Monjack. On the morning of Dec. 20, 2009, Murphy was on her bedroom balcony getting some air when she complained of difficulty breathing. Her mother made her some tea and at about 7:30 am she said, “I really don’t feel well.” Several minutes later, Murphy collapsed and Monjack called 911. She was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, but doctors couldn’t save her and she was pronounced dead at just 32 years old.

What did Brittany Murphy’s autopsy reveal?

An autopsy was conducted a day after Murphy’s death, and the results provided insight into her sudden passing. Based on the report, she had no vital signs when paramedics arrived at the scene, and she was pronounced dead at 10:05 am. Her autopsy revealed she had bilateral acute pneumonia, which, as the Cleveland Clinic states, affects both lungs.

Murphy’s blood tests showed that she was severely anemic and had low blood volume and decreased blood iron levels. Blood toxicology revealed that at the time of her death, she had multiple drugs in her system, but the coroner noted that all were prescription and over-the-counter medications used to treat colds or respiratory infections. No illegal drugs were found.

Her official cause of death was community-acquired pneumonia combined with iron deficiency anemia and multiple drug intoxication. Five months after Murphy’s death, her husband also passed away in their home due to the same causes: pneumonia and severe anemia.

