Leonardo DiCaprio is considered one of the biggest actors of his generation and has received public support throughout his entire career, with people campaigning for years for him to win his Oscar. However, fewer people are campaigning for him in real life because of this specific preference.

Famous for roles like 1997’s Titanic, 2013’s The Wolf of Wall Street, and 2010’s Inception, the actor finally scored his Oscar for Best Actor in 2016 for The Revenant. To fully embody his character, DiCaprio put himself through extreme scenarios including eating raw bison liver, sleeping inside an animal carcass, and taking regular swims in frozen rivers. He had previously received no less than four Academy Awards nominations and added a new one after his win for 2020’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

The cheering for DiCaprio stops when it comes to his personal life. There are many reasons why people dislike the actor in real life — the biggest being his advocacy for climate change when spending his free time on superyachts and flying in private jets. On top of that, his dating history is not helping his case.

Google’s anniversary goes viral as fans believe the search engine is now too old for DiCaprio

Google is one of the most famous search engines and it has been around for a long time — 26 years, to be exact. This, coincidentally, is also the age when women become too old for Leonardo DiCaprio.

The 49-year-old actor is one of the biggest A-list stars and, of course, he has dated many high-profile women. DiCaprio was linked to celebrities like Blake Lively, Naomi Campbell, Rihanna, Camila Morrone, and Vittoria Ceretti. There’s nothing wrong with playing the field, as many other actors, athletes, and singers did the same and will continue to do so. However, what raises an eyebrow is that DiCaprio’s relationships end when his partners turn 25 years old.

This Leonardo DiCaprio graph where he continues to get older and his girlfriends never age above 25 lives rent-free in my head. pic.twitter.com/bHlhw7Evmg — Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) August 31, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio has never dated a woman aged 27 or older, and broke up with his girlfriend of five years, Camila Morrone, just a few months after she turned 25. He was briefly linked to Gigi Hadid when she was 27 (how dare she?), but it didn’t work out and he quickly moved back to his comfort zone.

As Google celebrated its 26th anniversary, fans online quickly brought up DiCaprio and started joking about changing his search engine to the much-younger Bing, which is only 15 years old. “Just like that Leonardo Dicaprio stopped using google,” wrote one fan,” with another proclaiming it “too old for Leonardo DiCaprio,” and a user noting, “DiCaprio is now uninterested in Google.”

leonardo dicaprio just switched to bing https://t.co/f6wzP0lkBI — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) September 4, 2024

DiCaprio is now uninterested in Google — Donairdaddy 🦭🐧 (@donairdaddy) September 4, 2024

Google is too old for Leo — Donairdaddy 🦭🐧 (@donairdaddy) September 4, 2024

Bro is now sad pic.twitter.com/MOCUs2Marc — Supriyo Paul (@Supriyopaul_60) September 5, 2024

The fun continued as fans started explaining Google’s age in celebrity terms

Google isn’t the only one feeling the sting of DiCaprio’s age preferences. Fans got creative and brought up their favorites, comparing them to the giant brand. Nicki Minaj, Gal Gadot, Cardi B, and more didn’t escape the comparison to Google, who are also past their “Leo prime.”

Nicki is older 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/6btu12ZcP9 — Your ender (@sayyestothunder) September 4, 2024

Younger than cardi — 🧣 (@corneil_ri) September 4, 2024

wdc , it’s beyoncé’s birthday — 🇸🇪 𐚁 (@beyswede) September 4, 2024

However, one fan explained that they were unbothered to care about Google’s birthday and celebrated only one event — Beyoncé’s birthday. Who, as she turns 43 years old, is obviously too old for Leonardo DiCaprio, as well. Well, poor ol’ Google, always playing second fiddle to the more exciting events in the world. But hey, chin up! For one thing, you’re the go-to source for all for all things internet snark and, of course, the juiciest DiCaprio-related gossip.

