Who is Leonardo DiCaprio dating in 2023?

Leonardo DiCaprio has had his fair share of high-profile romances. In the past year, though, folks have become particularly attuned to his dating patterns and they’re not about to let the actor’s latest romance go unnoticed.

DiCaprio has gained a reputation for dating women under the age of 26, and ever since the world picked up on it, dating rumors have followed him wherever he goes. He’s previously been linked to models such as Gigi Hadid, Neelam Gill, and Eden Polani, but could DiCaprio’s most recent romance be the real deal?

The Titanic star’s dating history is a long and questionable one, so of course folks are always on the lookout for new developments. Well, for those who don’t know yet, DiCaprio has a new lady in his life, and she has a lot in common with his past sweethearts.

Who is Leonardo DiCaprio’s current girlfriend?

According to Page Six, DiCaprio is now dating Vittoria Ceretti, an Italian model. She started her career at the age of 14 and it’s well-known that she’s friends with Gigi Hadid, meaning that Ceretti is already used to being in the public eye. Thus, while it may not be easy maintaining a relationship with one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, being under the spotlight is also something that she’s familiar with.

I know what information you’re looking for the most, though — Ceretti’s age. The model was born on June 7, 1998, so she’s currently 25 years old. Given this information, it’s difficult to say if this relationship will last long. As we all know by now, his girlfriend’s 26th birthday seems to be the expiration date for DiCaprio’s romances, so we’ll have to watch closely what happens in the next few months.

Will the actor finally break his pattern? Or will we witness history repeat itself? Only time will tell, but for now, DiCaprio and Ceretti are clearly enjoying the moment.