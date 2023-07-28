‘Just to clear up any rumors…’: Neelam Gill comments on Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumors

You may have heard the name Neelam Gill lately in connection with Leonardo DiCaprio. Numerous headlines have connected the model, 28, and the actor, 48, as being in a romantic relationship. It seems hard to believe, but there’s actually a salient reason from Gill herself: she’s dating his friend.

Gill took to her Instagram stories to set the record straight. “Just to clear up any rumors … I am not Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘new flame,’” she said. “In fact, I am in a committed relationship with his good friend, and have been for many months now.”

The two were seen on a yacht in Sardinia on Friday and in St. Tropez the week before. They’ve also been seen getting dinner together. Apparently, she’s dating one of his close friends.

via Instagram

“I hope this clears up all the false stories,” she said.

For his part, DiCaprio has reportedly been seeing Gigi Hadid, which hasn’t been explicitly confirmed. Back in February, many people were having fun with the idea that DiCaprio only dates women 25 or younger. A “source” told the Daily Mail that he was “really bothered” by his reputation and trying desperately to shed it.

EXCLUSIVE: 'It really bothers him': Leonardo DiCaprio is desperate to 'ditch' his reputation for only dating women under the age of 25 https://t.co/lBV0rfsCJM — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 16, 2023

“Leo is very single right now and he is not keen on the hype suggesting that he is seeking out these very young women,” they said. “He is looking for something more mature in the relationship department. It is just ridiculous because he cannot go anywhere without being linked to the youngest beautiful woman there.”