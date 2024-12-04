Brooks Nader’s weight loss, explored

The Ozempic craze is evidently not going anywhere anytime soon. Countless celebrities, influencers, and public figures have been speculated to have used the drug, and new speculations arise every day.

Recommended Videos

For TikTok influencer and Dancing with the Stars alum Brooks Nader, these allegations are coming from inside her inner circle. A TikTok posted by the model over Thanksgiving has seemingly revealed the secret behind her weight loss last year.

Brooks Nader’s sisters hilariously reveal her alleged weight loss secrets

Family disputes over the Thanksgiving dinner table are commonplace, but what about disputes around the swimming pool? Brooks Nader took to her TikTok over Thanksgiving weekend to share a video with her three sisters where they roasted each other in the viral suspect challenge.

The challenge involves one person pretending to run away from the police while the other roasts them by describing them as fleeing suspects. Brooke and her sisters filmed theirs while running around their pool, and didn’t pull any punches. Right off the bat, the family’s suspect challenge got brutal as Nader and her sisters Grace Ann, Mary Holland, and Sarah Jane delivered scathing burns at each other. Each of them was already going hard with their roasts, but it was the final one that took the cake.

As Nader ran around the pool, one of her sisters called, “Suspect randomly lost 20 pounds; says it’s from working out, but she got on Ozempic.” Before her sister could finish the sentence, Nader already turned in shock. She broke character, pleading, “Don’t, don’t,” to her sister, and gasping at the Ozempic allegation before taking the phone and ending the video.

Nader has shared her experience with weight loss and exercise in past interviews. The Sports Illustrated model spoke to Daily Mail in 2019 about how working with the popular magazine helped her heal her relationship with food and her weight. In that interview, she also said she took up boxing to keep fit, as well as dance classes.

Other accusations flying in theTikTok trend

The Nader sisters’ suspect challenge video featured some serious sister-on-sister crime on all sides. For Brooks Nader, her sisters didn’t only make digs about Nader’s weight, but also her love life. One of her sisters said, “Suspect claims to have a completely full roster, but the same guy comes over every night.” That particular jab was aimed at Nader’s on-again-off-again relationship with Dancing With the Stars partner Gleb Savchenko.

The couple stirred dating rumors throughout their time on season 33, and seemingly broke up after their elimination in October. Despite this, the pair remain in close contact, and Savchenko even attended Nader’s Thanksgiving celebration.

Nader got some good jabs at her sisters as well, saying, “Suspect claims to be my little sister but is huge,” to one and, “Suspect only likes women and men older than her dad that are ugly,” to another. However, she didn’t issue an official response denying or confirming the claim that she used Ozempic to lose weight.

The model wouldn’t be the first to be speculated to have gone on the diabetes drug for weight loss. While drugs like Ozempic have been used for weight management in obese patients for years, their current popularity has led non-obese and healthy people looking to lose a few pounds to start purchasing the drug, leading to a shortage for diabetic patients who actually require it.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy