After weeks of back-and-forth, ‘DWTS’ duo Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko finally reveal what REALLY went down between them

They might have been eliminated from Dancing With the Stars season 33 early — getting the boot in week four during “Dedication Night” — but Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko‘s partnership has seemingly continued beyond the ballroom. After all, can you imagine a more attractive couple?

For those who are unfamiliar, model and covergirl Brooks had some steamy chemistry with her professional dance partner, Gleb, from the moment the pair locked eyes with one another, performing some seriously intimate routines that might have been too risqué for television. Naturally, relationship rumors began to spark between the DWTS duo, and once America grew tired of the pair milking their showmance, they were eliminated from the beloved competition series.

Their showmance did not end there, though, as Brooks and Gleb have been posting back-and-forth TikTok videos ever since their departure from the show, leaving fans — as well as the Dancing With the Stars cast and crew — wondering whether or not they are still together, as well as what went down between the DWTS duo.

The Dancing With the Stars season 33 cast previously shared their thoughts with Entertainment Tonight at the end of “Halloween Nightmares Night”:

Stephen Nedoroscik: “We’re just lost. It’s crazy entertaining, though.” Rylee Arnold: “We are all lost… I’ll ask Gleb to his face, and he doesn’t tell me an answer. We’re all watching TV with popcorn and have zero idea what’s going on.” Ilona Maher: “We don’t know. We’ve been sending TikToks back and forth. We’re trying to figure it out ourselves… Do your thing. We’re all about posting, so keep it up. I’m entertained.” Alan Bersten: “I don’t know how they’re doing it, but they’re coinciding with each other very well.” Chandler Kinney: “I said, ‘Did I miss a chapter?’ I popped my popcorn, and I’m sitting back.” Brandon Armstrong: “I’m a subscribed fan at this point. I love it… The tea is hot, and I love to drink it.”

Finally reunited for the Dancing With the Stars season 33 finale yesterday (Nov. 26), Brooks and Gleb spoke to the Access Hollywood about their relationship firsthand, spilling some serious tea. Here’s what the couple had to say:

“All I can clarify, he did break up with me over text, said this whole thing… He made his bed, he had to lie in it,” Brooks explained, confirming the initial breakup.

Both #SingleAF for quite some time, everything took a turn when Brooks and her professional dance partner were forced to reunite to rehearse for the Dancing With the Stars season 33 finale…

Gleb chimed into the conversation, detailing how the pair rekindled their romance:

“We had to rehearse together again, we had some creative meetings, and we got back in the ballroom… We have crazy chemistry, and then we just like, it’s natural.”

The plot thickened when Brooks and Gleb made their way down the press line, where Page Six explicitly asked whether or not they are together. Here’s what the DWTS duo had to say:

When asked whether or not they are a couple, Gleb could not help but change the subject, gushing about their “crazy chemistry” once again:

“Listen, I’ll tell you this. We have crazy chemistry, and when we’re together, we just love being with each other. We’re hanging out and we’re having fun. We’re living our life, we’re doing us, and whatever that is, we’re just having fun, you know? That’s what life should be about. Just spread love. That’s what I can say.”

Seemingly dodging the question, could there be a future for Brooks and Gleb that they are keeping under wraps? To find out for ourselves, we will be keeping up with both parties on social media until further notice.

Additionally, to see Brooks and Gleb share the stage one last time, you can stream the finale of Dancing With the Stars season 33 via Hulu or Disney Plus as we speak. After all, it is seriously a must-see!

