‘That’s the WORST dance that I have ever seen’: A ‘DWTS’ newbie isn’t winning over fans even if she does have too much of her partner’s attention

Model Brooks Nader has shown fans a different side to her by competing in Dancing With the Stars season 33; however, not everyone was impressed with her moves. She’s a stunning woman and tried her best, but one of her final performances, which saw her don a two-piece cowgirl-inspired outfit, has been receiving attention for all the wrong reasons.

Nader was joined on stage by her three sisters as they performed a salsa routine for week 4 of the ABC dance competition. Professional dancer Gleb Savchenko, who was paired with Nader for the show, gave the routine a big thumbs up and took to Instagram to share a clip from the night with his 618,000 followers. To say he probably didn’t get the reaction he was hoping for would be an accurate assessment because the post has been flooded with negative comments.

Fans negatively react to Brooks Nader’s final Dancing with the Stars performance

“Think it was a stupid dedication dance. No emotion,” a comment reads. “Maybe if it was more about dancing less of the love interest they would’ve went farther but people were tired of it being so sexualized,” another fan weighed in.

Some fans claimed Nader didn’t deserve to be eliminated after this performance with comments like “Yall were robbed,” and “I’m shocked,” and many noted her improvement. However, others disagreed! “That’s the WORST dance that I have ever seen in this show,” a critic shared. Another echoed this statement, writing, “This is probably the worst dance of the season.” Ouch!

Some fans were not tuning in for Brooks Nader’s dancing skills but for her showmance with Savchenko. The couple leaned into this and established a strong connection on and off the stage, including getting matching tattoos to honor their time on the show. What they got remains a secret, but Nader has hinted at it being a meaningful design.

“I’m not going to say what the tattoo is of, but it has a special meaning,” she recently told Us Weekly. “It’s a little symbol, and it means something special.” She gave a few hints, noting that the design was “a bit more in the astrology realm” but wanted to keep their new ink as private as possible. Why? Unfortunately, we don’t have the answer, but perhaps their choice reveals more about their coupling.

Nader and Savchenko have spoken about each other with great affection, including on the night they were eliminated earlier this month. Savchenko showed appreciation for his partner, saying, “I want to thank you for an amazing season; it was so unexpected. I had a blast working with you. You are super talented, and I love you.” Whether his words are sincere or just a statement of general affection remains to be seen, but despite the couple’s competition for the mirrorball trophy coming to an end, public interest in them remains.

After their elimination, fans have been curious whether Nader and Savchenko’s chemistry was the real deal. “Brooks and Gleb plan on seeing each other post-DWTS, they’re still having fun together,” a source told Us Weekly. “They will still be spending time together not rehearsing and are excited to be living life without having such a rigorous rehearsal schedule.” Let’s see what happens, shall we?

