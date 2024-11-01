‘I’m a subscribed fan at this point’: The ‘DWTS’ cast spills the REAL tea on Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko’s rumored relationship

If you have been keeping up with Dancing With the Stars on social media, chances are you are just as confused as we are when it comes to Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko.

Are they together? Are they not together? The world may never know…

For those who are unfamiliar, model and covergirl Brooks was previously a part of Dancing With the Stars season 33, developing some instantaneous chemistry with her professional dance partner, Gleb. Performing some seriously intimate routines with a series of NSFW moves, relationship rumors began to spark between the DWTS duo, with the pair taking full advantage of the free publicity by milking said rumors via social media.

Eventually, America grew tired of the pair milking their showmance — unsure whether the feelings were real or fake — leading to their untimely exit during “Dedications Night” on Dancing With the Stars. Despite being eliminated from the beloved competition show after just four weeks, Brooks and Gleb were seemingly going to continue their relationship off-screen.

Well, that is before Us Weekly reported that they had split shortly after their untimely exit…

“Gleb got way too comfortable — especially in the amount of time he was spending at Brooks’ home — to a point it had begun to concern Brooks’ people and family close to her,” an anonymous source told the outlet. “Gleb sensed Brooks pulling back because of this,” causing the Dancing With the Stars pro to “get ahead of the situation” by initiating a breakup.

Although they have allegedly split, Brooks and Gleb have been sending Dancing With the Stars fans on quite the rollercoaster ride, constantly going back and forth with TikToks that tease they are together, then they are broken up, and so on and so forth.

In fact, the cast doesn’t even know what’s going on exactly, with DWTS duos Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold, Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten, and Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong spilling everything they know in exclusive interviews with Entertainment Tonight, taking place shortly after “Halloween Nightmares Night” came to a close on Tuesday (Oct. 29).

When asked the question “What the heck is going on with Brooks and Gleb?” here’s what the three duos had to say about the situation:

Stephen: “We’re just lost. It’s crazy entertaining, though.” Rylee: “We are all lost… I’ll ask Gleb to his face, and he doesn’t tell me an answer. We’re all watching TV with popcorn and have zero idea what’s going on.” Ilona: “We don’t know. We’ve been sending TikToks back and forth. We’re trying to figure it out ourselves… Do your thing. We’re all about posting, so keep it up. I’m entertained.” Alan: “I don’t know how they’re doing it, but they’re coinciding with each other very well.” Chandler: “I said, ‘Did I miss a chapter?’ I popped my popcorn, and I’m sitting back.” Brandon: “I’m a subscribed fan at this point. I love it… The tea is hot, and I love to drink it.”

Believe it or not, it sounds like everyone is equally as confused…

Will Brooks and Gleb come back as a couple during the Dancing With the Stars season 33 finale, or will there be some awkward tension onstage? To find out for yourself, catch brand-new episodes of the hit competition series Tuesdays via ABC or Disney Plus, with next-day streaming via Hulu as well.

Our money is on Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson taking home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy!

