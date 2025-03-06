‘I made choices’: Ellen Pompeo shares her reason for sticking with ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and I have some thoughts

Ellen Pompeo‘s massive Grey’s Anatomy payday has been a topic of conversation for a while now. In 2017, she began making more than $20 million annually, including $575,000 for each episode. But since she’s popped in and out of the Shondaland hospital drama since leaving after season 19, I’m likely one of many fans curious about how she really feels about playing the wise-cracking but lovable and vulnerable Meredith Grey.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Pompeo shares the “best” and “hardest” parts of appearing on the long-time ABC show. She says, “The best thing is the financial security.” She adds, “The hardest part is the repetitive nature of doing the same thing over and over” because “there’s a familiarity with Grey’s that people love, so we can’t change it too much.”

Buzzfeed pointed out Pompeo’s earlier comments about her Grey’s Anatomy tenure, which I agree shed some light. As she explains on the podcast Jemele Hill Is Unbothered, “I made choices to stay on the show.” She adds “a healthy home life was more important than a career” and rather than “chase creative acting roles,” she chose to stay on Grey’s. She also mentioned that she didn’t have a “happy childhood.” She and her husband Chris Ivery have three kids (Eli Christopher, Sienna May, Stella Luna).

On the one hand, I totally get the exhaustion of the hustle in Hollywood, as there are far too many talented stars who can’t catch a break, no matter how hard they try. I respect Pompeo’s love for her family and desire to provide security and happiness, but it also makes me sad to hear that Pompeo finds Grey’s Anatomy so “repetitive” and that she wishes she could change parts of the show. Yes, there’s no doubt the hit medical drama follows a formula, but I’d argue it’s the best TV formula out there: smart and passionate doctors plus romance plus emotional moments plus cliffhangers = a successful and overwhelmingly popular drama that has lasted for 21 seasons.

Sure, fans have strong opinions about the couples on Grey’s Anatomy and all the characters who have tragically died, or moved away… but that’s because they’re fans! They want the show to be the best it can be and no matter how many times they threaten to stop watching, they love tuning in week after week. When the world or life in general feel all over the place, some TV comfort is what the doctor ordered (no pun intended). I was too young when E.R. was on the air to know, but I bet some viewers constantly threatened to throw in the TV-watching towel. If Grey’s Anatomy moved away from its strict episodic formula sometimes, I’d be thrilled, and I’m sure that while some would complain, a lot would find it fun and exciting. You can’t please everyone, after all.

Pompeo was 36 when filming season 1, and since it’s been 20 years since the show premiered in 2005 (yikes!), it’s no wonder she wishes the show could shake things up. I would love to hear some of her ideas and think Grey’s could benefit from some off-the-wall storylines, new locations, and artistic risks. Pompeo’s high salary is a valuable lesson in paying women what they’re worth and the art of negotiation.

But while for Pompeo, the “best” thing about starring on Grey’s Anatomy is the “financial security” and she says she didn’t “chase creative acting roles,” she needs some praise for her portrayal of the layered and fascinating Meredith. She has faced more than a few traumas and who moves forward every day, taking care of her family and chasing her dreams. No matter how long Grey‘s is on the air, Meredith is the best, and that’s that.

