‘This may be my final straw’: A popular TV star’s ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ intro leaves fans concerned about the show’s future

Now that a beloved TV actor has joined the cast of Grey’s Anatomy, fans are wondering what this could mean for a fan-favorite couple… and they’re also unsure about the direction the show is taking.

Sophia Bush was cast as Dr. Cass Beckham on the ABC drama, and she was introduced in season 21, episode 6, “Night Moves.” One fan wrote on X that they’re not pleased that Bush’s character could mess up the marriage between Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) and Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd). They’re already upset that Mika Yasuda (Midori Francis) is leaving, and now everyone has to deal with even more trouble! As the fan explained, “I’ve put up with a lot on this show but this may be my final straw.”

If grey’s anatomy is getting rid of Yasuda and glasses to have Sophia bush come play a swinger that gets entangled with teddy and Owen… I’ve put up with a lot on this show but this may be my final straw — Kate 🍉 (@boxokat) October 26, 2024

One viewer posted, “Wait, Sophia Bush is causing chaos on Grey’s Anatomy? Didn’t see that coming!” Another added that they “have limits” so they’re not a fan of this plotline and don’t want to tune in anymore if Owen and Teddy’s relationship is affected.

hey guys i’m just here to say i love grey’s anatomy with all my heart as you know. but i will have to stop watching if teddy and owen swing with sophia bush. i do have limits. — noa (@thenoasletter) October 25, 2024

More than a few viewers posted that, in their opinions, Bush was the reason professional soccer player Ashlyn Harris divorced Ali Krieger. News came out that Bush and Harris were dating in October 2023, which was also when the divorce was publicly announced. It’s not kind, fair, or right to talk about Bush’s personal life this way or decide she was the reason why Harris wanted to end her marriage. Everyone deserves happiness and Bush and Harris definitely seem to be happy. Bush wrote about “the online rumour mill” in an essay for Glamour in April 2024 and said, “There were blatant lies. Violent threats. There were the accusations of being a home-wrecker.” I don’t think it’s fair to compare Bush’s real-life relationship to her character and call Cass a “homewrecker,” too.

However, I agree it’s valid to worry about where Grey’s Anatomy is going with this storyline as Owen and Teddy are finally married after decades of pining after each other. They have a lot of history and first bonded when they were young and working in the army together. I know, I know, if there’s one TV show that loves to split people up, it’s Grey’s Anatomy. Of course no one is allowed to ride off into a beautiful pastel sunset. Paying fan service isn’t always a smart idea, but at a certain point, writers have to let some couples stay together or fans are going to wonder if they should even keep tuning in, which seems to be happening here.

Screenshot via ABC

Another fan noticed a trend in the Grey Sloan drama: One Tree Hill stars cast on Grey’s Anatomy. Hilarie Burton famously played a season 9 character, Lauren Boswell, who sleeps with Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw). Since Arizona is married to Callie Torres (Sara Ramirez), that is the beginning of the end for Arizona and Callie, another fan-favorite pair. This is a different situation since Teddy didn’t cheat. And she doesn’t want to take Cass’s advice about an open marriage, either, since she tells Cass her relationship is “closed.”

But, since Bush’s part on Grey’s Anatomy is recurring, fans are nervous about the conversation she and Teddy had about Teddy and Owen’s marriage. Teddy clearly feels things are going nowhere, which is devastating to watch. But if Teddy and Owen did decide on an open marriage, I would hope the show would treat the storyline with compassion instead of playing it up for drama. According to The Guardian, one in five Canadians and Americans have been non-monogamous, and having more than a single partner makes many people content. That’s totally great, it just might not be what fans see for Teddy and Owen.

