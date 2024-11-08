‘I CAN’T DO THIS’: everyone’s favorite ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ character is on the brink of tragedy and fans are breaking down

Grey’s Anatomy introduced Sophia Bush’s new character Dr. Cass Beckman in season 21, episode 6, “Night Moves,” but it also proved that no one at Grey Sloan gets away without some tragedy and trauma. And now an adored character could lose her life.

Recommended Videos

Dr. Mika Yasuda might have gotten into a car crash at the end of the episode. She dozed off while driving her sister Chloe (Julia Rose), who has also been at the hospital for cancer treatment. In true Grey’s Anatomy cliffhanger fashion, viewers aren’t sure what actually went down. I’d say it’s downright unfair and cruel to make us wait until next Thursday to find out Mika’s fate.

Fans discussed the terrible conclusion to the latest episode on X and agreed that this was ruthless. One fan wrote on X, “JULES SCREAMING FOR MIKA I CAN’T DO THIS.” They continued, “if she dies I’ll be heartbroken you can’t do this to me shonda.”

JULES SCREAMING FOR MIKA I CANT DO THIS #greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/ScN3Bv9Zlr — zoé is missing the eras tour 💔 (@chnvrzoe) November 8, 2024

https://twitter.com/chnvrzoe/status/1854737158981955687

GREYS ANATOMY, IF MIKA DIES, YOU WILL FEAR MY WRATH IN ALL ETERNITY, HELL IS NEAR pic.twitter.com/p5awIhvqCF — slime (@slimesitai) November 8, 2024

Another fan shared that they are feeling some nostalgia for past seasons of the show (but not in a good way): “this almost relationship is really reminding me of early seasons of greys in the most heartbreaking way.” Every time a character dies on Grey’s Anatomy, viewers have to reflect on all the amazing doctors who didn’t make it, and it’s just too much to even think about.

if mika dies jules will never recover knowing she gave her a surgery wanting to make her happy when she really needed to sleep! this almost relationship is really reminding me of early seasons of greys in the most heartbreaking way 😭pic.twitter.com/CbXi8aH8yJ — Soph ❤️‍🔥 (@fletchersrosie) November 8, 2024

the audacity to kill off a character like mika yasuda in this way: one of the most realistic characters grey's anatomy has ever had. she represents this generation perfectly with her anxieties and insecurities, her difficulties but also her grit — sharky (@GETAWAYCARxOOTW) November 8, 2024

Another fan pointed out why Mika’s possible death hurts so much: she’s intelligent and full of ambition but also an anxious person. Many people struggle with their mental health and just the tricky parts of daily life while they’re on their career paths, and it’s important to see Mika doing the same. She ended up in the situation she did because she was super overwhelmed with her intern duties after being there for her sister during chemo. But, even though a lot of people have been in Mika’s shoes, whether they’ve got a stressful job or scary grad school courseload, it still feels so wrong to potentially kill her off.

Mika’s possible death is also terrible considering she and Dr. Jules Millin’s (Adelaide Kane) new relationship. As fans shared on X, no one can even handle watching Jules get this tragic news, and episode 7 is going to be brutal.

In an interview with Shondaland.com, Meg Marinis, the showrunner, said of the intern characters, “They’ve been through so much, it’s like do they have the resilience to actually complete that first year?” I can’t even imagine Mika not being one of the interns who takes their big exam, passes, and gets to live out her dream. But, if she really did crash her car, that seems like it could be a possibility. And if Mika’s peers are dealing with “resilience” this season, then maybe her death is all part of the plan, and her peers will take their intern exams in her memory. Okay, now I’m getting too sad.

Francis isn’t staying on Grey’s Anatomy after season 21, and Levi Schmidt (Jake Borelli) is leaving, too. As soon as that news made its way to the fandom, I knew Mika might not survive because that’s just what this show does. But, based on the reaction on X, no one will be able to stop bawling if Mika doesn’t make it out of that car accident alive. Can’t she have a peaceful ending so she can go off and save the world and be as amazing as we know she is?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy